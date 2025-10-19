Regimen can i still train smaller muscle groups hard during a deload week?

Extra question: is Delgado a good time to do injury prevention excercises
 
You can do light injury prevention exercises (mobility, light stretching, balance, etc) at any point. You can go for a walk at any point. Anything that you can justify as 'active recovery' would be fine.
 
Whatever sport you play, however you lift, adjust to avoid positions and movements that typically cause you injuries.
As an athlete, that will make the biggest difference.
 
As I was saying: unless someone is competing in a strength sport, there's nothing to be gained from doing 1RM's. And even if they are training for Powerlifting etc, singles should be used sparingly.
 
what do you think is the best injury prevention?
I don’t have stats to back this up or anything, but if we are referring to lifting, most injuries I see, by far, come from lifting something that is too heavy (guy’s pec explodes during bench), doing too much volume (overuse injuries, nagging pains, etc), poor setup (bosu ball squats with 315lbs or something equally dumb, bad spotting), or poor technique (trying to bend your arms deadlifting and tearing your biceps, etc).

IMO the best injury prevention is carefully modulating volume and intensity, and avoiding doing stupid things like the ones I mentioned. Of course you might do everything “right” and still get hurt. There’s some inherent risk in any activity, especially if you are trying to push yourself and set heavy PRs. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an injury where I thought “oh, if he had only done 10 sets a week of this tiny shoulder rotation thingy this wouldn’t have happened.” Personally, I think that’s complete bullshit.
 
