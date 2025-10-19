godhatesacoward
like biceps ,forearms or core
Deload holy fuck auto correct. Extra question: is deload a good time to do injury prevention excercises
Hot take: "Injury prevention exercises" don't actually exist.
what do you think is the best injury prevention?
maybe honestlyHot take: "Injury prevention exercises" don't actually exist.
Avoiding things that cause injury
I'm being 100% serious.
Don't go for 1RM. 90% RPE is plenty enough output for a hobbyist
Agreed. As the old saying goes. "Reps build strength, singles demonstrate it".
Unless someone is competing in a sport like Powerlifting, there's no
If you need a de-load ... your programming isn't optimal.
I don't have stats to back this up or anything, but if we are referring to lifting, most injuries I see, by far, come from lifting something that is too heavy (guy's pec explodes during bench), doing too much volume (overuse injuries, nagging pains, etc), poor setup (bosu ball squats with 315lbs or something equally dumb, bad spotting), or poor technique (trying to bend your arms deadlifting and tearing your biceps, etc).
I'm using the juggernaut method alright it's yelling me to deload I deload