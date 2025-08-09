Can I just spell it out loud and clear why GSP is the one true goat so you finally understand?

It’s because life is a multi-faceted thing that heavily relies on context and variables, etc; basically there isn’t just one criteria for why an athlete is the greatest of all-time, there are multiple factors.



If you want to simplify it to two things, you could say how an athlete behaves/competes in and outside of the octagon.



If you want to get more complicated, we could say there’s physical performance, brand/reputation management, fight IQ, finishes vs decisions, activity-level, level of competition, etc.



Imo even if you go the complicated route, GSP checks more boxes than any of the other goats.



You could have maybe said Jon Jones was more active until he did the ultimate rank-squatter move and held the belt without defending it for so long he almost (or did he?) technically broke the record for longest heavyweight champion reign.



Imo Jones impropriety outside of the cage disqualifies him from goat inclusion but even if you disagree; he doesn’t checkmark nearly enough boxes outside of the cage or with his brand management the way GSP does/did.



Jon literally popped for steroids, lost his belt and his major sponsorships; he was reduced to tears in public interviews when he realized the ramifications of his actions; GSP never fumbled his professional or personal life in this way.



Anderson also popped for steroids and on top of that sullying his legacy, he also fought past his prime and lost a bunch of fights he shouldn’t have; Fedor is also guilty of this.



GSP held his belt for many years, defended his belt against the appropriate contenders; treated his fans and his opponents with the utmost respect, behaved like a tactician in the ring and outside of a few fights largely dominated and baffled his opponents; being one of the few fighters able to fight to his opponent’s weaknesses. The man even avenged both losses in his career to make his record near-perfect.



Sell me on why GSP isn’t goat of all goats?



Also flame on haters.



Word to your mothers.