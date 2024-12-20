Can I get passed 600 candidates for a store job with charisma alone?

Sherbros, place your bets..I have been a model but being good looking is a dime a dozenhave an internship at fairly high status place, but besides that no actual employment merit. But I do have something.They still asked me to apply when I went into the store.... the application was with a video presentation. I was able to show a joyfull side of my self in that clip since It's so absurd that I'm even trying. So I cracked up and relaxed.A Calvin Klein photographer claims things are happening when I am in front of the camera. That I have a lot of charisma.Remember now.. you are on the record