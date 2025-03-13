  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sincere question to MAGA friends,

Why hasnt DOGE touched DEA yet? No sign of auditing, no sign of checking for any waste, fraud or abuse?

Does this not raise any alarm bells? DEA, one of the most corrupt organizations in the US, has not been addressed once by Trump or Elon? Why?

Cannabis, ask the average Democrat, Republican, Independent...more than 50% of the country agrees it should be federally legalized or at the very least decriminalized and left to the states.

So why is cannabis currently a SCHEDULE 1 drug? Look into the drug schedule classifications and tell me it makes sense.

- Billions of dollars wasted on cannabis enforcement when it should be reallocated to fentanyl
- Legal hemp loophole allows for the sale and consumption of unregulated and toxic gas station "weed" and mail order "marijuana"
- Kids are at risk, in many cases no ID enforcement
- Cartels and black market thriving
- People are dying because the "weed" they're consuming in states that are not recreational is not regulated, full of pesticides and toxins = increase in psychosis or hospital visits





This should be a national emergency. People are dying. Black market and hemp lobby making billions. DEA misusing funds.

WHERE IS DOGE?
 
It's March 3rd. This shit from the left is getting ridiculous. You have Dems making total asses of themselves---acting like children, about to be responsible for a total shutdown...Voting against Covid fraud investigations worth billions, what in the living fuck? Trump wins every scenario here, with the Dems digging a deeper and deeper hole. Now they find 100k Ice arrests Biden used as saying the border wasn't "open" and he was doing something, when these migrants were processed and released back into American communities called "pass through arrests". If the Dems want to move forward, they need to stop the bullshit and play some ball. And yet we look to nitpick Doge after less than 2 months?
 
