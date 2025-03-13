Sincere question to MAGA friends,



Why hasnt DOGE touched DEA yet? No sign of auditing, no sign of checking for any waste, fraud or abuse?



Does this not raise any alarm bells? DEA, one of the most corrupt organizations in the US, has not been addressed once by Trump or Elon? Why?



Cannabis, ask the average Democrat, Republican, Independent...more than 50% of the country agrees it should be federally legalized or at the very least decriminalized and left to the states.



So why is cannabis currently a SCHEDULE 1 drug? Look into the drug schedule classifications and tell me it makes sense.



- Billions of dollars wasted on cannabis enforcement when it should be reallocated to fentanyl

- Legal hemp loophole allows for the sale and consumption of unregulated and toxic gas station "weed" and mail order "marijuana"

- Kids are at risk, in many cases no ID enforcement

- Cartels and black market thriving

- People are dying because the "weed" they're consuming in states that are not recreational is not regulated, full of pesticides and toxins = increase in psychosis or hospital visits











This should be a national emergency. People are dying. Black market and hemp lobby making billions. DEA misusing funds.



WHERE IS DOGE?