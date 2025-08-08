Can DDP stop Khamzat's early TDs?

Fuck no he can't, he has some of the worst TDD in the division, and won't even be able to defend against a gassed Khamzat. People are coping hard with the idea that he'll survive and make Khamzat gas, when ONLY Usman has been able to do that, who happens to be one of the best MMA wrestlers of all time and also happens to have an extreme gas tank.



The Burns fight is completely irrelevant because Khamzat wanted to avoid his ground game altogether and it was mostly a stand-up war.



He doesn't give two shits about DDP's ground game. This is the same DDP that got thrown around by Brunson and even made Whittaker look like he was Khabib. I don't think Whittaker even has five takedowns in his career.



So then the UFC goes even more extreme, and gives him the next 3 fights against the two fighters with practically ZERO offensive wrestling in Izzy and Strickland. So 4 fights against non existent wrestling is somehow supposed to make us believe he got 100 times better at it since the Brunson fight, and will now be able to defend against possibly the best MMA wrestler we've ever seen.....what, because he has muscles?



This is a squash match. I like DDP but he's the one being falsely elevated right now, compared to a truly rare talent like Khamzat.