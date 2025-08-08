  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can DDP stop Khamzat's early TDs?

Khamzat gonna jump on DDP right from the gong with single/double legs. Can DDP defend it? If no, then how good is his submission defense?
 
Would be pretty embarrasing for Khamzat to just do what he does.

The greats, such as Jones, aim to test themselves against their opponents strengths. So let's say Khamzat takes DDP down and submits him easily. That would be a loss for Khamzat, imo.
 
loisestrad said:
Would be pretty embarrasing for Khamzat to just do what he does.

The greats, such as Jones, aim to test themselves against their opponents strengths. So let's say Khamzat takes DDP down and submits him easily. That would be a loss for Khamzat, imo.
Khabib always did his thing. Why Khamzat can't?
 
I’m gonna say no. I’d like to see if Dricus worked any bjj off his back, or if he just looks to give his back, stand, and use the cage like all of Khamzats previous opponents. I can see Khamzat pressuring early and holding Dricus in a bad spot for a little bit. Kind of like what he did to Umsan. Although hopefully DDP’s wacky footwork gives Khamzat a little trouble
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I’m gonna say no. I’d like to see if Dricus worked any bjj off his back, or if he just looks to give his back, stand, and use the cage like all of Khamzats previous opponents. I can see Khamzat pressuring early and holding Dricus in a bad spot for a little bit. Kind of like what he did to Umsan
Can he defend subs?
 
Chances are he'll defend some, get taken down some, get up, defend some, get taken down some, etc. Khamzat is a spammer.
 
User9992 said:
Can he defend subs?
He has a loss to 1 sub and won more via sub, so I'd say yes.

Khazmat is a smotherer and predictably so, therefore, easy to train for, whereas....how the fuck do you train for dricus?
 
Fuck no he can't, he has some of the worst TDD in the division, and won't even be able to defend against a gassed Khamzat. People are coping hard with the idea that he'll survive and make Khamzat gas, when ONLY Usman has been able to do that, who happens to be one of the best MMA wrestlers of all time and also happens to have an extreme gas tank.

The Burns fight is completely irrelevant because Khamzat wanted to avoid his ground game altogether and it was mostly a stand-up war.

He doesn't give two shits about DDP's ground game. This is the same DDP that got thrown around by Brunson and even made Whittaker look like he was Khabib. I don't think Whittaker even has five takedowns in his career.

So then the UFC goes even more extreme, and gives him the next 3 fights against the two fighters with practically ZERO offensive wrestling in Izzy and Strickland. So 4 fights against non existent wrestling is somehow supposed to make us believe he got 100 times better at it since the Brunson fight, and will now be able to defend against possibly the best MMA wrestler we've ever seen.....what, because he has muscles?

This is a squash match. I like DDP but he's the one being falsely elevated right now, compared to a truly rare talent like Khamzat.
 
Fuck no.

That's not even a question for this fight. He'll get him down.

But can he keep him there? Or will Dricus keep getting up and Khamzat has to take him down over and over again which will drain Chimmy?

Or maybe he keeps him there but can't finish him? And next round he can maybe take him down once or twice but not keep him there and after that it's not going to get easier..
 
TrueBias said:
He has a loss to 1 sub and won more via sub, so I'd say yes.

Khazmat is a smotherer and predictably so, therefore, easy to train for, whereas....how the fuck do you train for dricus?
lol easy to train for. DDP can drill TDD for the entire camp its not going to matter. He's going to be on the ground a lot. We'll see what happens once he's there but we've seen mans TDD it stinks.
 
User9992 said:
Khamzat gonna jump on DDP right from the gong with single/double legs. Can DDP defend it? If no, then how good is his submission defense?
Let me impart some MMA knowledge on you TS…

The goal is not to stop Kkamzit’s TDs but to make Khamzit work hard for the TDs hence tire him out and then DDP can take over.

People keep mentioning Khabib but Khamlip does not have Khabib’s cardio or technique. He relies on his strength and bullying his opponents. DDP is smart.
 
loisestrad said:
Would be pretty embarrasing for Khamzat to just do what he does.

The greats, such as Jones, aim to test themselves against their opponents strengths. So let's say Khamzat takes DDP down and submits him easily. That would be a loss for Khamzat, imo.
Why didn't Jones stand and strike with Gane, then?
 
DiazSlap said:
Let me impart some MMA knowledge on you TS…

The goal is not to stop Kkamzit’s TDs but to make Khamzit work hard for the TDs hence tire him out and then DDP can take over.

People keep mentioning Khabib but Khamlip does not have Khabib’s cardio or technique. He relies on his strength and bullying his opponents. DDP is smart.
African smarts vs Swedish Spotify brains
 
loisestrad said:
Would be pretty embarrasing for Khamzat to just do what he does.

The greats, such as Jones, aim to test themselves against their opponents strengths. So let's say Khamzat takes DDP down and submits him easily. That would be a loss for Khamzat, imo.
Under your retarded logic Khamzat would have only won 3 of his fights.
 
