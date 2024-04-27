Can beat volk now and become the fw GOAT?

Volk has three wins but he now is coming off 2 knock out losses in a row. He looked really slow and off in his last fight.
Max vs JG was probably the best max we have ever seen and he is only 31.

I think if max reclaims the belt, he beats volks this time. Reclaiming the belt, beating volk, bmf..... that argument puts him as the FW GOAT imo.
 
Would be as meaningful as Tito finally beating Grandpa Chuck or Bisping going life and death with Hendo coming out of his retirement home.


We know what happened when they were in their primes..

