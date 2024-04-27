Can beat volk now and become the fw GOAT?

Volk has three wins but he now is coming off 2 knock out losses in a row. He looked really slow and off in his last fight.

Max vs JG was probably the best max we have ever seen and he is only 31.



I think if max reclaims the belt, he beats volks this time. Reclaiming the belt, beating volk, bmf..... that argument puts him as the FW GOAT imo.