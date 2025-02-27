  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Can anyone train to switch to southpaw boxing at the same level as orthodox?

I

Intermission

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,585
Reaction score
917
I have a latent back injury which prevents me from getting snap and extention on my right arm, so its useless.

Being that I am now left dominant, would it be possible to make a switch to southpaw fighting as well, or do you guys think I would be at a significant disadvantage

Suppose I have to defend myself, and we get into fighting stance. Is it very risky swithing to ones wrong side?
 
Being able to switch gives you an advantage but you have to pick one over the other. I can't think of a successful fighter who fights equally well in both stances. The closest is Crawford but he's still predominantly a southpaw.
 
