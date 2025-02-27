Can anyone train to switch to southpaw boxing at the same level as orthodox?

Intermission
I have a latent back injury which prevents me from getting snap and extention on my right arm, so its useless.
Being that I am now left dominant, would it be possible to make a switch to southpaw fighting as well, or do you guys think I would be at a significant disadvantage
Suppose I have to defend myself, and we get into fighting stance. Is it very risky swithing to ones wrong side?
