Can anyone that complained about Jailton Almeida’s or Leon’s style but love what Islam did please explain?

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Banned
Banned
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
4,614
Reaction score
4,399
I understand we all have different tastes and opinions. This thread isn’t to attack at all. I simply don’t understand some things I find highly inconsistent in fan opinion. Initially I found Almeida an exciting grappler but gradually started to see what he was doing as boring and one dimensional as he moved up in competition and couldn’t finish. I watched sherdog eviscerate the man’s style fight after fight. I felt the same thing about Leon’s style of grinding against the fence. Sherdog tore him apart and cheered on every last time his fight was separated against the fence even if it wasn’t for even half a round. It seems to my eyes Islam and Khamzat fight the same way yet the fans screaming they love that style is very inconsistent with the amount of fans trashing other fighters for doing pretty much the same thing THE ENTIRE FIGHT. Can anyone that loves what Islam did but hates what Almeida or Leon did in the past explain the difference from your perspective? I genuinely want to understand your view.
 
Islam actually went for tons of submissions, jdm was just well prepared from Craig jones to play defense against them and nothing else. Almeida just lays on top of guys with no ground game and doesn’t threaten any chokes
 
swizztony said:
Islam actually went for tons of submissions, jdm was just well prepared from Craig jones to play defense against them and nothing else. Almeida just lays on top of guys with no ground game and doesn’t threaten any chokes
Click to expand...

Almeida has a lot of submission wins.. What about Khamzats performance against DDP? We're you impressed by that? Just curious
 
SuperNerd said:
2 decisions, 7 finishes.

But you saw that one fight.
Click to expand...

He's had 3 decisions where his whole plan was to not engage at all on the ground. And he got finished by Blaydes in another fight where he had no intention of doing anything except LNP.

Just because he got subs fighting cans doesn't mean he gets a pass for only trying to blanket anyone remotely decent.

Prior finishes just doesn't mean he's some big finisher at a high level either. MMA has never worked like that. If it did, someone like Talia Santos would have been the biggest finisher in WMMA with 10 KOs and 4 Subs, yet you look at her record and the combined record of the girls she KOd was like 1-27 and her subs were against cans, while she has no finishes at all at any decent level.

Jailton isn't really that different. People want to see him at least go for things against the top fighters in the division. Instead he'll fight someone like Black Beast, get free mounts that Beast just laid there and didn't fight, and then he'll just lay on top of him and not even attempt a single thing.
 
SuperNerd said:
OH, you're right. He does have no ground game and never threatens with chokes.

I didn't see framed like this before

I see it now.
Click to expand...

Obviously didn't see how I explained he doesn't threaten with anything against higher level opponents either, I see.
 
I think a lot of it has to do with in-group preferences. I know back in the day, there were a few fans that liked fighters like Jon Fitch, but he got a lot of hate by many fans. Fighters like Islam and Khabib have a large following...I find it hard to believe that MMA fans on average enjoy the lay and pray style.
 
Homer Russian/muslim fanboys. There's your explanation.

These clowns talked shit about Val being boring but praised Islam's performance.

I liked GSP but even I thought some of his fights were boring. We should be calling Islam out the same as Almeida and Valentina. It's pretty striking that Khamzat/Islam get a free pass from the same fan base.
 
Islam was fishing for the brabo choke and kimura quite often. BUT going for a different kind of submission or switching to more GnP wouldn't have hurt.
 
VinceArch said:
Islam was fishing for the brabo choke and kimura quite often. BUT going for a different kind of submission or switching to more GnP wouldn't have hurt.
Click to expand...
Islam's strategy is to fish for safe sub attempts that don't risk position. That Kimura wasn't a serious attempt. He never even considered giving up position to hop over to the side and try to finish it. Same reason Islam would never give up position for an armbar attempt.

Islam's entire gameplan is obvious: Blanket his opponent and frustrate them with control, so they get desperate and try to force a scramble/standup. That's a mistake, and opens up real sub attempts for Islam. If you just don't panic, don't force anything, and defend, JDM proved Islam's sub attempts aren't that dangerous for a prepared opponent.

And Islam's bad faith strategy of blanket control should not be rewarded. It should be punished by the rules.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Islam's strategy is to fish for safe sub attempts that don't risk position. That Kimura wasn't a serious attempt. He never even considered giving up position to hop over to the side and try to finish it. Same reason Islam would never give up position for an armbar attempt.

Islam's entire gameplan is obvious: Blanket his opponent and frustrate them with control, so they get desperate and try to force a scramble/standup. That's a mistake, and opens up real sub attempts for Islam. If you just don't panic, don't force anything, and defend, JDM proved Islam's sub attempts aren't that dangerous for a prepared opponent.

And Islam's bad faith strategy of blanket control should not be rewarded. It should be punished by the rules.
Click to expand...
Meh. I've seen fights way more boring than that and Islam had his moments where he did trade with JDM who needs to work on his TDD and ability to wall walk back up. That isn't Islam's fault he was able to control JDM so easily.
 
VinceArch said:
Meh. I've seen fights way more boring than that and Islam had his moments where he did trade with JDM who needs to work on his TDD and ability to wall walk back up. That isn't Islam's fault he was able to control JDM so easily.
Click to expand...
IDK. If Islam is able to do that to every other welterweight, then at some point it is Islam's fault.

When fighters master the rules to the point that they make the sport boring, the rules need to be changed to prioritize the entertainment value of the sport. Counting Mokaev at 125, we could have 4 crotch sniffing champions right now. Evloev is also coming at 145 pounds. Tsarukyan at 155 pounds.

If we end up in a situation where the majority of champs are crotch sniffing control wrestlers, I don't see how you can argue against rule changes.
 
3 different guys doing 3 different things. Almeida's last fight was boring because he wasn't trying to do anything but hold position and run out the clock, but he usually does finish guys, so it seems like that was just specific to that fight. Leon is boring every fight and just has the 1 head kick in minute 25 that I doubt he even expected would land. Other than that, he just leg kicks, throws a few shots from the outside, moves around, clinches, and generally avoids exchanges.

Islam takes guys down to choke them, and was moving around passing guard and looking for the neck the whole fight, and Jack clearly worked hard on avoiding chokes but wasn't good enough to get back up, and got his leg busted up and was outstruck when it was on the feet. Wasn't his most entertaining fight, but he did damage and was clearly working for the neck the entire time.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
IDK. If Islam is able to do that to every other welterweight, then at some point it is Islam's fault.

When fighters master the rules to the point that they make the sport boring, the rules need to be changed to prioritize the entertainment value of the sport. Counting Mokaev at 125, we could have 4 crotch sniffing champions right now. Evloev is also coming at 145 pounds. Tsarukyan at 155 pounds.

If we end up in a situation where the majority of champs are crotch sniffing control wrestlers, I don't see how you can argue against rule changes.
Click to expand...
Well until that day comes, I will argue it, those that act like the fight was boring like GSP-Hardy or Barao-Faber or fucking Namajunas-Carla 2 are bitching to simply bitch.
 
Merab: SIXTEEN UFC fights

TWO finishes
 
Nobru said:
Merab: SIXTEEN UFC fights

TWO finishes
Click to expand...

Not even fucking close to the same thing lmao

Ever hear anyone talk about Islam's pace or (meldonium-enhanced) cardio?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,951
Messages
58,472,276
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top