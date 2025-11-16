Can anyone that complained about Jailton Almeida’s or Leon’s style but love what Islam did please explain?

Mind Mine
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 4,614
- Reaction score
- 4,399
I understand we all have different tastes and opinions. This thread isn’t to attack at all. I simply don’t understand some things I find highly inconsistent in fan opinion. Initially I found Almeida an exciting grappler but gradually started to see what he was doing as boring and one dimensional as he moved up in competition and couldn’t finish. I watched sherdog eviscerate the man’s style fight after fight. I felt the same thing about Leon’s style of grinding against the fence. Sherdog tore him apart and cheered on every last time his fight was separated against the fence even if it wasn’t for even half a round. It seems to my eyes Islam and Khamzat fight the same way yet the fans screaming they love that style is very inconsistent with the amount of fans trashing other fighters for doing pretty much the same thing THE ENTIRE FIGHT. Can anyone that loves what Islam did but hates what Almeida or Leon did in the past explain the difference from your perspective? I genuinely want to understand your view.