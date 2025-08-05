Can anyone in the roster stop Yair Rodriguez?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I don't think Yair is that good. He took long breaks in between fights and is selective with his matchups. His best skill is striking but he isn't elite at it. I think he should be around 5-10 but the top tier guys will outclass him. He is ranked a little too high like Ortega. I feel like Ortega is about to age out or move divisions.