  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Can anyone in the roster stop Yair Rodriguez?

You mean other than Max, Volk and Ortega?

Any good pressure-heavy grappler should pull it off.

I think Evloev would dominate that fight, at least in a three-rounder.
 
Volkanovski completely outclassed him two years ago
 
Frankie took him down and beat his ass up for two rounds
Dat eye wuz a ballewn
 
I don't think Yair is that good. He took long breaks in between fights and is selective with his matchups. His best skill is striking but he isn't elite at it. I think he should be around 5-10 but the top tier guys will outclass him. He is ranked a little too high like Ortega. I feel like Ortega is about to age out or move divisions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,161
Messages
57,650,205
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top