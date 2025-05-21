Can anyone have a conversation anymore?

Seems like it's hard to converse with someone who genuinely listens to what you say nowadays. They're just waiting for their turn to talk or just blurt stuff out and cut you off. Once every now and then I get, but some people just can't help acting like this all the time.



Or you could have a normal conversation with someone in the room. Then someone else feels the need to start another conversation with someone else in the room instead of just waiting until you're done or joining with something relevant, and then it's 2 parties talking over each other the whole time. Pet peeve of mine for sure.



I find the younger generation worse when it comes to this, but people my age (late 30's) and older aren't much better.



How do you react when people do this? If they cut me off repeatedly, then I cut them off mid sentence saying "Yeah bro, I know!" and then walk away. This has been kind of effective at getting some to realize it, but others just get louder and repeat the pattern upon further meetings until they won't talk to me anymore.