Can anyone explain the economics of the APEX shows?

Recently some suit said that UFC makes more on these shows than when they go on the road. "Shapiro went on to claim that the UFC could increase their revenue if they did less touring and hosted more events in the Apex, which has made fans nervous"
How the fuck is that possible? Seems every other week the UFC goes on the road it's a fucking record gate. How doesn't that make money??
I am sure Mark Shapiro knows how to make money. So what am I missing?
