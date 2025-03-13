  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Can anyone explain the economics of the APEX shows?

Recently some suit said that UFC makes more on these shows than when they go on the road. "Shapiro went on to claim that the UFC could increase their revenue if they did less touring and hosted more events in the Apex, which has made fans nervous"

How the fuck is that possible? Seems every other week the UFC goes on the road it's a fucking record gate. How doesn't that make money??

I am sure Mark Shapiro knows how to make money. So what am I missing?
 
They also charge like 10k a ticket or something for the limited tickets they do sell there.

During the pandemic I think Zuckerberg was like the only attendee.
 
The ufc owns the apex and it stays setup for fights all year. They save money on venue fees, setup/remove cost and of course travel for personnel. They have to pay the arena to use it for fights and they make up the cost through gate revenue (hopefully).
 
It's minimum of 2k to get into the building for a fight night. I think it only accommodates about 200 people. They're currently expanding it to hold 1k and have alcohol/food sales.
 
The logical explanation is expenses and overhead would be way down.
 
UFC can’t go to every big town in America and maintain those high numbers. Look at pre-pandemic fight night cards: most of em didn’t even crack $500K at the gate. I would imagine international cards are much more expensive as they have to factor in the flight cost for the employees + hotels. In Vegas, iirc UFC has a deal with some hotel that makes it cheap for them to host fighters for a few days.
 
They have a GUARANTEED deal with ESPN plus that pays them regardless of the quality of the turd sandwhich they serve up.

So rather than PAY for a venue, split cost with the venue and carry the cost of promoting, renting the venue and splitting concessions they just collect a check for serving a turd sandwhich at their own venue with barely any overhead.


I'm hoping the new streaming partners are smart enough to negotiate around this but UFC has an annoying amount of leverage and good attorneys so my hopes are low.

WME was hellbent on recouping their investment after laying out 4B and they probably hired an efficiency expert:

office-space-paul-lee-wilson.gif


Someone read all the fine print and realized there was no turd sandwhich clause and that they could cut costs by doing shit shows in a warehouse that would still technically fulfill their contract so they could cash checks with less overhead.
They don't give a fuck about the quality of the product because fuck you and here we are.
Fuck you pay me.
 
Limited staff. Limited seating. Higher priced.
Less travel costs, less flights, less hotels.
Local tax vs being taxed elsewhere.
The fighters are often fighting cheap.

Traveling expenses alone for an entire ufc staff must be wildly expensive so they likely hire randoms locally for security, and venue staff.

Then there's the actual production crew,
Lighting, electrical, sound, video, makeup, commentary, etc...

Then refs, commissions, there is more money to arrange various ways.

Best guess, Apex saves money,
It doesn't make money as implied.
Otherwise they are paying for the Apex all year round for nothing.

So that logic alone is how.
 
Fighters at the Apex fight for peanuts
Real money in the SLAP GAME <escalate99>
 
What a shit takes. Quality of the product doesn't depend on venue. What a maroon
 
Vegas paid them do shows. One of the only places to do that
 
Also, no one knows how much the Apex cost to build, if they're still carrying debt on the property, and what that debt service costs them. The only numbers I've seen are the $20M DW announced for the expansion of the Apex last year, which would lead me to believe the original construction was more than $20M. That's an important set of numbers to understand in order to wrap your head around the economics of holding events at the Apex. Maybe someone here can shed some light on that.
 
