Can anyone explain Bahamondes last night?

By the end of the first round it was pretty clear he was outclassed in the striking. Fizi has so much more exp and is pretty elite in pure striking.



Bahamondes is a decent striker for MMA, but this wasn't that. He didn't really threaten with anything outside of his kickboxing and just let it be a striking match. He was never going to do too much to a guy like Fiziev with that approach.



His striking was too close in style to Fizi's as well. If he had good pressure boxing or something he might have been able to push forward and cut through Fiziev's MT, but his style is just basic kickboxing.