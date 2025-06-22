Can anyone explain Bahamondes last night?

It was like someone picked up a controller and started button mashing. Have you ever played Virtual Fighter 3? That was all Bahamondes.

He was throwing random strikes that were completely out of range, and telegraphed from miles away. He was throwing so many random strikes that did absolutely nothing. His strategy had no rhyme or reason.
The only thing that caused damage were his lower leg kicks.
Is this guy another Leon Edwards?
 
next Leon Edwards? lol, more like the next Stefan Struve. i wanted him to win, but you cannot win when you give up all your advantages and choose to fight the other guy's fight. even still, it's surprising how much damage he did to Fiziev fighting like a spastic
 
Fuck that Lanklet
Glad he lost
Some people actually think he won that fight lol
 
By the end of the first round it was pretty clear he was outclassed in the striking. Fizi has so much more exp and is pretty elite in pure striking.

Bahamondes is a decent striker for MMA, but this wasn't that. He didn't really threaten with anything outside of his kickboxing and just let it be a striking match. He was never going to do too much to a guy like Fiziev with that approach.

His striking was too close in style to Fizi's as well. If he had good pressure boxing or something he might have been able to push forward and cut through Fiziev's MT, but his style is just basic kickboxing.
 
Bad fight IQ.

I think it’s premature to compare him to Leon though. He’s still green and never fought anyone the level of Fiziev. This will be a learning experience for him.

I am more concerned about his lack of TDD and willingness to play the BJJ bottom game. Fiziev was taking him down at will and he made little effort to get back to his feet. He did that against Jalen Turner too. That’s going to be a problem when he faces the wrestlers in the division.
 
