Can anyone explain Bahamondes last night?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,723
- Reaction score
- 8,452
It was like someone picked up a controller and started button mashing. Have you ever played Virtual Fighter 3? That was all Bahamondes.
He was throwing random strikes that were completely out of range, and telegraphed from miles away. He was throwing so many random strikes that did absolutely nothing. His strategy had no rhyme or reason.
The only thing that caused damage were his lower leg kicks.
Is this guy another Leon Edwards?
He was throwing random strikes that were completely out of range, and telegraphed from miles away. He was throwing so many random strikes that did absolutely nothing. His strategy had no rhyme or reason.
The only thing that caused damage were his lower leg kicks.
Is this guy another Leon Edwards?