Can anyone at WW realistically stuff Islam's td's, trips, throws or top control?

giphy.gif
 
hbombbisping said:
JMD couldn't and he easily stuffed Belal.

Who stops full strength Islam from taking them down at WW and having his way with them if anyone at all?
Click to expand...

My opinion on Belals wrestling changed a lot. When Garry shut down his wrestling entirely in Belals next fight, it has to make you think.

I think Yaroslav Amosov would/can largely stop the wrestling and compete in the grappling, similar to how Arman vs Islam for the first two rounds. I do think Islams striking is too refined and his game too evolved to lose to a guy like Yaroslav, but yeah, he can definitely compete with Islam in that department.

Morales is young and raw, but hes huge and very athletic. He has a South American background in Judo and Wrestling, which likely doesnt mean a ton but it does mean something, its a a foundation. Most wrestlers from that part of the world even when credentials are good tend to be real disappointing but some like Gleison Tibau or that FW that got cut from the UFC and fought in ACA...Had definitely good wrestling cannot remember his name. Morales is also bigger, longer, faster and has huge KO power. Physically strong with a base in wrestling/judo, if he dedicates himself in the meanwhile fights Usman and then Islam, has two very dedicated camps centered around wrestlers, brings in good sparring partners and coaches I think hes got a very real chance.

Outside the UFC, there might be some more guys too. Not really a lot of good wrestlers in the UFC anymore to stand up to Islam.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
TS made this thread so he could you you’re wrong when you give any answer other than “no” to the OP.
Click to expand...
List the guys at WW you think would give Islam problems in the grappling. It's as simple as that.

Or does nobody come to mind?
 
hbombbisping said:
JMD couldn't and he easily stuffed Belal.

Who stops full strength Islam from taking them down at WW and having his way with them if anyone at all?
Click to expand...
Usman stops the takedowns. Islam has a big edge standing but he's too small to implement a dominant grappling game against Kamaru.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
Usman stops the takedowns. Islam has a big edge standing but he's too small to implement a dominant grappling game against Kamaru.
Click to expand...
I doubt it.

Kamaru is washed and his knees are gone.

He's good at defending traditional wrestling takedowns but Islam's sambo/judo throws and trips along with his chain wrestling will have him on his ass in the first minute most likely.
 
hbombbisping said:
JMD couldn't and he easily stuffed Belal.

Who stops full strength Islam from taking them down at WW and having his way with them if anyone at all?
Click to expand...
there are some guys who might initially hold him off like morales by virtue of physicality along with wrestling skill but he gets ground down over rounds and eventually gets mauled. Usman seems like he still has his doctor octopus arms in place of legs so he can probably stuff the tds but it doesnt really matter cause islam beats the piss out of him in the clinch and on the feet. really theres no one you can pick at ww who has shown they can reliably stop his level of wrestling. the best chance was shavkat and hes gone along with his knees.
 
hbombbisping said:
I doubt it.

Kamaru is washed and his knees are gone.

He's good at defending traditional wrestling takedowns but Islam's sambo/judo throws and trips along with his chain wrestling will have him on his ass in the first minute most likely.
Click to expand...
idk kamaru is very strong in the clinch and everything that exists in judo also exists in wrestling. but it doesnt matter cause islam outstrikes him along with everyone else in the division. islam is just too good
 
HuskySamoan said:
My opinion on Belals wrestling changed a lot. When Garry shut down his wrestling entirely in Belals next fight, it has to make you think.

I think Yaroslav Amosov would/can largely stop the wrestling and compete in the grappling, similar to how Arman vs Islam for the first two rounds. I do think Islams striking is too refined and his game too evolved to lose to a guy like Yaroslav, but yeah, he can definitely compete with Islam in that department.

Morales is young and raw, but hes huge and very athletic. He has a South American background in Judo and Wrestling, which likely doesnt mean a ton but it does mean something, its a a foundation. Most wrestlers from that part of the world even when credentials are good tend to be real disappointing but some like Gleison Tibau or that FW that got cut from the UFC and fought in ACA...Had definitely good wrestling cannot remember his name. Morales is also bigger, longer, faster and has huge KO power. Physically strong with a base in wrestling/judo, if he dedicates himself in the meanwhile fights Usman and then Islam, has two very dedicated camps centered around wrestlers, brings in good sparring partners and coaches I think hes got a very real chance.

Outside the UFC, there might be some more guys too. Not really a lot of good wrestlers in the UFC anymore to stand up to Islam.
Click to expand...
Brazil is pretty legit in judo, so is cuba in wrestling.
Don‘t quote me on that but I think that Colombia and Equador are not tha bad in Greco as well, but i could be wrong.
 
hbombbisping said:
I doubt it.

Kamaru is washed and his knees are gone.

He's good at defending traditional wrestling takedowns but Islam's sambo/judo throws and trips along with his chain wrestling will have him on his ass in the first minute most likely.
Click to expand...
If Kamaru wasn't old with his knees, Kamaru would take down Islam. Islam is great but people forget he's human. He isn't better than Khabib was and we all saw Khabib outgrappled by Tibau ( a lightweight). Kamaru is a big, strong WW and a top wrestler.
 
Tons of interesting fights at WW. Ian will be a good test on how Islam deals with these bigger guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,707
Messages
58,455,150
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top