Can anyone at WW realistically stuff Islam's td's, trips, throws or top control?

My opinion on Belals wrestling changed a lot. When Garry shut down his wrestling entirely in Belals next fight, it has to make you think.



I think Yaroslav Amosov would/can largely stop the wrestling and compete in the grappling, similar to how Arman vs Islam for the first two rounds. I do think Islams striking is too refined and his game too evolved to lose to a guy like Yaroslav, but yeah, he can definitely compete with Islam in that department.



Morales is young and raw, but hes huge and very athletic. He has a South American background in Judo and Wrestling, which likely doesnt mean a ton but it does mean something, its a a foundation. Most wrestlers from that part of the world even when credentials are good tend to be real disappointing but some like Gleison Tibau or that FW that got cut from the UFC and fought in ACA...Had definitely good wrestling cannot remember his name. Morales is also bigger, longer, faster and has huge KO power. Physically strong with a base in wrestling/judo, if he dedicates himself in the meanwhile fights Usman and then Islam, has two very dedicated camps centered around wrestlers, brings in good sparring partners and coaches I think hes got a very real chance.



Outside the UFC, there might be some more guys too. Not really a lot of good wrestlers in the UFC anymore to stand up to Islam.