Can any old guys here tell me wtf is a lush?

Yup. Old school lingo. Way, way back if you said you were tight it meant you were inebriated.A drunk.
I would have thought it was another word calling someone gay or something like that. Why would lush even mean drunk? Is it because your skin can turn red when you get really drunk?A drunk.
I would have thought it was another word calling someone gay or something like that. Why would lush even mean drunk? Is it because your skin can turn red when you get really drunk?
I used to live in the Philadelphia area and the name Frank Rizzo brought back memories.
I think I've only heard people use it when talking about vegetation like a lush forest or somethingAs already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
Often used for a female that embarrasses themselves while consuming alcohol. Generally in low quantities.As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
Don’t forget your shoes and glassesI’ll bring my fuckin’ tools, tough guy.
As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
Drunk girls have also historically been called "loose" as well.Girls that get a bit slutty while drunk have been called a "lush" historically. I'd say I've heard it used in that way far more than just calling someone a drunk.