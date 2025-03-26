Can any old guys here tell me wtf is a lush?

GolovKing

GolovKing

Crumb, creep, bum etc is all pretty self explanatory but then he calls him a lush? What does that even mean? Is it just old school east coast slang?


 
A drunkard.

Also, what an alpha clip of Rizzo. He was an absolute piece of shit, but man he just didnt give a fuck.
 
GolovKing said:
I would have thought it was another word calling someone gay or something like that. Why would lush even mean drunk? Is it because your skin can turn red when you get really drunk?
In UK its more like good/ excellent / yummy
 
As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
I think I've only heard people use it when talking about vegetation like a lush forest or something
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
Often used for a female that embarrasses themselves while consuming alcohol. Generally in low quantities.
So the segway was there the whole time.
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
As already said it’s a drunk, but oddly enough I only seem to come across it in older movies and literature in reference to women so for a long time when I was younger I thought that it was maybe another word for slut.
Girls that get a bit slutty while drunk have been called a "lush" historically. I'd say I've heard it used in that way far more than just calling someone a drunk.
 
LOL @ this Rizzo quote when talking about anti-police demonstrators:

"... when I'm finished with them, I'll make Attila the Hun look like a f*ggot."

Smh.
 
I don't know, but I'm pretty sure it costs a little extra to get one.
 
