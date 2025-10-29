Guy took a hard Left somewheres....now Trumps the AntiChrist from Revelation and He's got the proof



"I do not like the guy at all," Mitchell said. "The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numb-nuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.



"Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the AntiChrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, ‘No man can make war with him.’ Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it." ~BM