Can an unfocused YouTube channel be any good?

Fedorgasm

I have some good ideas for videos but they're all on different topics.

For instance, I have a unique perspective on this one movie and there are no other videos about it. I think it would make a great video.

But I don't want to start a movie channel because I really only have this unique observation about this one movie. If I tried really hard maybe I could make a 2nd or 3rd video about other movies but I certainly couldn't do one a week.

And this happens with other things too. I have good ideas for 1 video about

1. This one philosophy
2. This one particular car
3. This one particular career

Etc...

But because all my ideas are about different subjects, I don't think I could make a channel. It wouldn't get any views because all the successful channels seem to focus on a single topic.
 
I don't think that's nessasarily true

Emplemon does videos on all sorts of things and he's pretty popular
 
In this case you would be selling yourself, not a specific topic. So if you're an interesting person and IRL people enjoy conversing with or listening to you, then maybe it could work.
 
Maybe if you package it a certain way. I'm sure you can find one thing all the vastly different topics have in common or the way you present it has in common for example.

Or the thing can be you individually, that you're a cool bloke who people wants to listen to because you have fun/interesting/gay takes on different subjects.
 
It is possible, though most people need a hook to stay engaged. Have you considered a new funny hat for each episode? Might help
 
Maybe you could be downing some serious foods while spitting your opinons about the subject at hand.

Or maybe all your videos are recorded during a long set of heavy ass barbell squats.
 
If you mean good as in make money, abandon whatever you believe and go from the script. Ellie from the last of us show is not an inbred looking mongoloid, Big Pharma is humanity's savior, Madden is still a great game, ride the bullshit train as a beacon for next gen media.
 
Do what Bryce thug nasty Mitchell did
I mean people are talking about him
 
I do think you can, ts, but you need at least one thing that is consistent across your videos. It can be a phrase you commonly use when talking about something you like/dislike. A specific thing like funny hats(half-joking). Some kind of common thread that goes across your videos. Keep tracking your analytics, and experiment.

Can't say I know much about YT, but it can't be totally different from marketing and advertisement in that experimentation and tracking your views and engagement are key. Can't know until you try, so start making them vids. At least we here will view them.
 
For whats its worth:

Im not a "Youtuber" but I do quite well on my channel & i do a lot or Niche Bass Guitar stuff with my collection of Basses, Fishing & Various Video Memes. High End Bass Guitars & Fishing are quite far apart on the audience demographic 🤣🤣

Just do it. Put your ideas down on video, be consistent & eventually you will find YOUR way . . ..
 
lsa said:
in your batman underwear
Only if you wear yours.

shopping
 
