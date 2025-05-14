Can an unfocused YouTube channel be any good?

I have some good ideas for videos but they're all on different topics.



For instance, I have a unique perspective on this one movie and there are no other videos about it. I think it would make a great video.



But I don't want to start a movie channel because I really only have this unique observation about this one movie. If I tried really hard maybe I could make a 2nd or 3rd video about other movies but I certainly couldn't do one a week.



And this happens with other things too. I have good ideas for 1 video about



1. This one philosophy

2. This one particular car

3. This one particular career



Etc...



But because all my ideas are about different subjects, I don't think I could make a channel. It wouldn't get any views because all the successful channels seem to focus on a single topic.