Can Alexander “the Decent” Hernandez build up some momentum again?

Once touted as can’t miss prospect, Hernandez has had a mostly uneven career thus far.

However, he is coming over victories over TUF finalists Austin Hubbard and Kurt Hullabaloo.

Hernandez is still relatively young and the potential is there.

Can he be relevant again?
 
his fight vs my boy Fransisco Trinaldo was a ridiculous robbery that nobody talks about. Both fighters were on the verge of a huge breakthrough and Trinaldo got fucked over bad
the ship sailed after the cowboy fight, the most u can expect from him is possibly making a main card ppv fight
 
He's been fighting in the UFC for a long time now, he should be in his prime at this point but went pretty even with Kurt Hullabaloo who is nearly 40 year old career journeyman. Most of the media scores even thought Kurt won.
 
He's been fighting in the UFC for a long time now, he should be in his prime at this point but went pretty even with Kurt Hullabaloo who is nearly 40 year old career journeyman. Most of the media scores even thought Kurt won.
It was pretty even and as you know Hullabaloo is no joke…
 
Alexander Hernandez is the perfect example of MMA being 90% confidence. The rest is apish athleticism.
 
