Can Alexander “the Decent” Hernandez build up some momentum again?

Once touted as can’t miss prospect, Hernandez has had a mostly uneven career thus far.
However, he is coming over victories over TUF finalists Austin Hubbard and Kurt Hullabaloo.
Hernandez is still relatively young and the potential is there.
Can he be relevant again?
