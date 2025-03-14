  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Can a promoter have his own fighters face each other?

Dubois fought Joe Joyce already it’s inevitable if Frank Warren is your promoter he has the most heavyweights under contract . Being under the same promotion makes fights easier to make it’s usually avoided by the promoter if he can avoid it , Joyce fought Dubois because it was a win win situation the winner got a title shot or an interim one I forget ?
 
Deaths Head said:
Dubois fought Joe Joyce already it’s inevitable if Frank Warren is your promoter he has the most heavyweights under contract . Being under the same promotion makes fights easier to make it’s usually avoided by the promoter if he can avoid it , Joyce fought Dubois because it was a win win situation the winner got a title shot or an interim one I forget ?
But it doesn't happen often historically?
 
Betting on red and black at the same time is a sure win.

The main goal of a manager is making money... Not hard to figure that out.
 
Of course. Thats all Top Rank did for a couple of years.
 
Intermission said:
But it doesn't happen often historically?
Happens a lot. When Pacquiao was P4P king, Arum wouldn't let him fight anyone who didn't sign a Top Rank contract. PBC has pretty much only had their guys fighting each other for quite some time.

Honestly, I think its harder getting big fights with 2 promoters involved.
 
Of course. In-house fights as they're called are the easiest to make. Involving multiple promoters especially if they're rivals only serves to complicate things.
 
Yep … all big companies do that … PBC - GB - Matchroom - Queensberry - Top Rank
 
I think it's managers that have been traditionally said should represent one of the fighters. Don King had a workaround for that by having his son Carl King as a manager. Anyways, it's boxing, anything underhanded has been done to death at some point in the sport. I was watching a vid on, I think it was Artie Levine, who was sick or something and told his manager, instead of cancelling the fight, his manager went and bet on the other guy. Anything that can be done has been done, most of the time, people cover their vileness up though, whenever you hear words like "i'm bringing honor back to boxing" or someone touting "character" or "values" or whatever, look out, they are most likely a scumbag, (sorry Cus, I don't think I meant you).
 
