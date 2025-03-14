Can a promoter have his own fighters face each other?

I think it's managers that have been traditionally said should represent one of the fighters. Don King had a workaround for that by having his son Carl King as a manager. Anyways, it's boxing, anything underhanded has been done to death at some point in the sport. I was watching a vid on, I think it was Artie Levine, who was sick or something and told his manager, instead of cancelling the fight, his manager went and bet on the other guy. Anything that can be done has been done, most of the time, people cover their vileness up though, whenever you hear words like "i'm bringing honor back to boxing" or someone touting "character" or "values" or whatever, look out, they are most likely a scumbag, (sorry Cus, I don't think I meant you).