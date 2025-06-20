Can a gothic or heavy metal girl be with a regular dude?

Intermission
I dont get what they see in regular guys that attracts them. Arent we attracted to similiarites?
I had a gothic girl classmate get psychotic about me. Felt like I was in the twilight zone. All she did was sit next to me at the table when I talked up a storm. We never said a word to each other in 2 years.
Had other chances with some heavy metal girl which are also wildly different from me.
Could a regular guy like myself be a good match with either of these characters? Should I give it a chance next time?
They arent my nr 1 fit looks wise.. but not the worst thing in the world...
