Can a gothic or heavy metal girl be with a regular dude?

I dont get what they see in regular guys that attracts them. Arent we attracted to similiarites?

I had a gothic girl classmate get psychotic about me. Felt like I was in the twilight zone. All she did was sit next to me at the table when I talked up a storm. We never said a word to each other in 2 years.

Had other chances with some heavy metal girl which are also wildly different from me.

Could a regular guy like myself be a good match with either of these characters? Should I give it a chance next time?

They arent my nr 1 fit looks wise.. but not the worst thing in the world...
 
Yeah, by the sounds of it there's a great chance you're attracted to similarities and you know it, so have a go...
 
She will do anal,
but a pain in the ass to deal with.

might also cheat on you.
 
badascan said:
Yeah, by the sounds of it there's a great chance you're attracted to similarities and you know it, so have a go...
There is no similarity. Maybe it"s because there arent enough of them? So they need to go down the list of regular folks
 
