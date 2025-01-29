  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can a fighter use their phone inbetween rouunds in a championship fight?

4tby3c.jpg
 
I always thought the "phone a friend" lifeline should be available.
 
Mi yute Big Mac was finna try but bro alwayz finish di scrap 1st rd 👊💥
 
Probably considered an unauthorized item in the octogon.

I have always wondered if the corner can use a phone? Could you imagine a fighter sitting in the audience being able to hear the corner in front of them then texting what they hear to the opppsition’s corner?
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
By the time the Sherdog play by play is updated they would've already been KO'd
Click to expand...
Not if he was in the PBP THREAD


SAY THAT SHIT TO MY FACE FUCKER

IM GONNA FUCK YA BOY UP


BRB
 
