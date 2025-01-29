Can a fighter use their phone inbetween rouunds in a championship fight?

King Pun**
If a fighter wanted to see how the media scoring their rounds so they can adjust is this allowed under the sanctified rules?
By the time the Sherdog play by play is updated they would've already been KO'd
Not if he was in the PBP THREADBy the time the Sherdog play by play is updated they would've already been KO'd