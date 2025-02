There is likely a singularity where a fighter's physical prime, technique, fight experience, etc., all coincide at their best ever that they will never again reach. That doesn't necessarily however mean that's the version of them that might attain their highest achievements or that they can't continue achieving great results past that period.



Most of the time people want to blame losses and poor performances on unquantifiable mythical primes instead of fighters fighting like idiots or like they always have where there's hours of tape on them to counter. If you're 40 fighting like you're 20 that's on you, not your prime.