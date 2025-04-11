Can 42 year old Jim Miller beat 25 year old Chase Hooper?

I hope so, just because it would make Jim Miller to keep on fighting so we can see him in UFC 400Another classic Father vs Son fight.........my favorite.
Between the two fighters, there's a huge age gap & huge height gap. Also a reach gap.
Short old man vs Tall young buck
Who wins?
Who has the largest skill gap?
He is much improved.Haven't followed Hooper lately,
Not anymorebut isn't his striking below average
You literally just said you haven't followed him latelyand he a ground guy?
His chin ain't great and neither is his defense.
It isn't.Miller is savvy on the ground and has a solid southpaw left
Thought it was a good matchup for Miller, apart from the height.
He is now a LW on a 4 fight winning streak.Hooper has no power.
This is no longer an accurate statement. His striking is much improved.Chase has no defense and is super sloppy. Could even be a beating for him...
Hooper is the meatball molly of the divisionHooper is the next big thing, Jim stands no chance.
In what way?Hooper is the meatball molly of the division
Probably notJim is gonna WAR him
If Chase thinks he’s a boxer now he’s gonna get thumped by Miller that’s for sure, Miller can still crack and has good speed and durability as well at his age.