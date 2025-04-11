Can 42 year old Jim Miller beat 25 year old Chase Hooper?

Another classic Father vs Son fight.........my favorite.
Between the two fighters, there's a huge age gap & huge height gap. Also a reach gap.
Short old man vs Tall young buck

Who wins?
Who has the largest skill gap?
 
I hope so, just because it would make Jim Miller to keep on fighting so we can see him in UFC 400
 
Anything is possible in MMA but I think this is a terrible fight for Miller. I'm thinking it will look like Guida VS Hooper but maybe not quite as bad. I reckon Miller's best bet is to turn the fight into a brawl in which case if he tries, I don't think Hooper will engage.
 
Haven't followed Hooper lately, but isn't his striking below average and he a ground guy?
His chin ain't great and neither is his defense.
Miller is savvy on the ground and has a solid southpaw left

Thought it was a good matchup for Miller, apart from the height. Hooper has no power.
 
Hopefully old man Miller gonna ‘not today son’ another young whipper snapper

giphy.gif
 
Jim Miller is going to be retired by a man who has not even hit puberty yet
 
Harlekin said:
Haven't followed Hooper lately,
He is much improved.
Harlekin said:
but isn't his striking below average
Not anymore
Harlekin said:
and he a ground guy?
His chin ain't great and neither is his defense.
You literally just said you haven't followed him lately
Harlekin said:
Miller is savvy on the ground and has a solid southpaw left
Thought it was a good matchup for Miller, apart from the height.
It isn't.
Harlekin said:
Hooper has no power.
He is now a LW on a 4 fight winning streak.
 
Chase has no defense and is super sloppy. Could even be a beating for him...
 
If he can’t get passed Bobby Green, he is not getting passed any top 20 fighter.
 
If Chase thinks he’s a boxer now he’s gonna get thumped by Miller that’s for sure, Miller can still crack and has good speed and durability as well at his age.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
If Chase thinks he’s a boxer now he’s gonna get thumped by Miller that’s for sure, Miller can still crack and has good speed and durability as well at his age.
I don't think Chase thinks that...his last three wins are still via sub.

He has just addressed what was a big gap in his game by improving his striking, which in turn is only going to make his grappling more effective.
 
Similar threads

Gabe
Return of a Legend: Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller Added to UFC 314 in Miami
