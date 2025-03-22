  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Can 40 year old Tybura beat 29 year old Mick Parkin?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,562
Reaction score
8,015
Does Tybura's chin still hold up well for his age?
Can he handle the striking power of Mick Parkin?

Fun Fact: Mick Parkin trains regularly with Tom Aspinall in the same gym daily.
 
I feel like I'm siding with Tybura here. Don't have an emotional investment but Tybura is so solid and has a very strong ground game. Maybe Parkin is a great talent but having Tybura as an opening fight must suck ass. If he can win it would be huge. An immediate new HW prospect right up the rankings
 
The striking power of Parkin? The only fighter with a winning record that Mick has stopped is Brzeski who is currently 1-5 in the UFC and hold 1st round KO losses to Waldo and HW Nzechukwu. He doesn't seem like a particularly powerful guy, dare I say he seems pretty average everywhere which is why his first three bouts were largely forgettable matches, with the Machado one being a somewhat controversial result.

Tybura's age is the only thing making this fight compelling, and even that is being generous honestly. HW sucks though, it is what it is.
 
I just know that it's hard for me to be a fatphobic and a HW fan at the same time
 
I feel like Parkin should win the portion of the fight on the feet, but I think Tybura wins along the cage and if it goes to the ground. I have to side with Tybura here overall.
 
Thesnake101 said:
The striking power of Parkin? The only fighter with a winning record that Mick has stopped is Brzeski who is currently 1-5 in the UFC and hold 1st round KO losses to Waldo and HW Nzechukwu. He doesn't seem like a particularly powerful guy, dare I say he seems pretty average everywhere which is why his first three bouts were largely forgettable matches, with the Machado one being a somewhat controversial result.

Tybura's age is the only thing making this fight compelling, and even that is being generous honestly. HW sucks though, it is what it is.
Click to expand...
"HW sucks though"

I think you are being unduly harsh. I would describe it as barely watchable, maybe a half-step above Power Slap.
 
9o95bl.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
News Surging HW Prospect Mick Parkin isn't worried that the HW Division is Shallow.
2
Replies
38
Views
959
BigOlJeet
BigOlJeet
D
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi
Replies
17
Views
846
Xoleth
Xoleth
D
Fights to Make After UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Replies
10
Views
675
bubbleboyjones
bubbleboyjones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,936
Messages
57,061,539
Members
175,523
Latest member
Lenold

Share this page

Back
Top