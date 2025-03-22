Can 40 year old Tybura beat 29 year old Mick Parkin?

The striking power of Parkin? The only fighter with a winning record that Mick has stopped is Brzeski who is currently 1-5 in the UFC and hold 1st round KO losses to Waldo and HW Nzechukwu. He doesn't seem like a particularly powerful guy, dare I say he seems pretty average everywhere which is why his first three bouts were largely forgettable matches, with the Machado one being a somewhat controversial result.
Tybura's age is the only thing making this fight compelling, and even that is being generous honestly. HW sucks though, it is what it is.