Can’t take these dudes with yellow mustaches seriously

I mean, if you’re Don Fry and you can grow a proper mustache, then sure. But these thin little barely visible blonde strands of hair on dudes who don’t even have hair on their chest, it just looks silly, especially in 2025. How can you take them seriously when they’re not even taking themselves seriously growing that fucking thing out.


Rooting for this Brazilian dude just for that reason, these silly things should be illegal.
 
YES, he just got choked out, I’m happy now.
 
crop;webp=auto;jpeg_quality=60.jpg
 
I just remembered Strickland had one too at the fucking weigh in I hope he shaves that stupid thing off before the fight so I don’t have to look at it. I wanna see him get knocked out anyway, but especially now after pulling that stupid stunt.
 
I just remembered Strickland had one too at the fucking weigh in I hope he shaves that stupid thing off before the fight so I don’t have to look at it. I wanna see him get knocked out anyway, but especially now after pulling that stupid stunt.
Yeah, Sthtricklan isth stho tacky. I jutht faint wait to see him ko’d, giiiiiiirl.
 
