Hi.
I use to be able to scroll the archived threads and see old post of fighters putting curses on people and reading my man Conrad’s post but now I can just see the sticky post and none of the other archived threads . Think the link to the other pages gone? I’m sober so I think it’s not my fault but maybe I’m just not seeing something
 
Definitely not just you

1720521246109.png


I will raise this with admin
 
Okay I figured it out, filter threads by "any time" under the "last updated" option. This will show you the updated option.

1720536060763.png

