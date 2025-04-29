Cam Skattebo....?

Sir Elzio Dennick
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 1,942
- Reaction score
- 1,427
5-9 225 4.66.....hmmmm?
As we know he is intense and plays bigger than he is but he isn't Alstott, Csonka, Riggins and 240.
Can he survive in the 17 game NFL schedule (Giants not a playoff team) for very long with his grrrrrrrrr attitude, hmmmm?
I know all about his Sacramento State/ASU career, yep......a bonafide stud. But can he play as reckless in the NFL vs guys just as grrrrrrrrr as he is and far bigger, stronger and faster?
Sure, he might make it work as a young legged rookie but how long can he last?
