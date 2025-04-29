Cam Skattebo....?

5-9 225 4.66.....hmmmm?

As we know he is intense and plays bigger than he is but he isn't Alstott, Csonka, Riggins and 240.

Can he survive in the 17 game NFL schedule (Giants not a playoff team) for very long with his grrrrrrrrr attitude, hmmmm?

I know all about his Sacramento State/ASU career, yep......a bonafide stud. But can he play as reckless in the NFL vs guys just as grrrrrrrrr as he is and far bigger, stronger and faster?

Sure, he might make it work as a young legged rookie but how long can he last?
 
He's in an RBBC with Tyrone Tracy. It's an ideal scenario. Although I can see him taking the number one role.
 
Hope he does well and proves a lot of people wrong. But I think you're right that his size and style of play may be too much for a long career.
 
Hog-train said:
He's in an RBBC with Tyrone Tracy. It's an ideal scenario. Although I can see him taking the number one role.
With only 4.6 jets it's looking like he will be that chain mover for the Giants that 3rd and 2/3banger. Would be cool if he got some passes thrown his way, a big RB out in space a scarey sight for any DB.

My trip is he plays so hard, can he sustain that for long at the NFL level?

Not familiar with Tracy.
 
Natural Order said:
Hope he does well and proves a lot of people wrong. But I think you're right that his size and style of play may be too much for a long career.
The guy gets an A plus for effort, damn he plays hard. Just maybe he can be talked into cooling it just a bit.

The guy has some serious skills he just thinks he's bigger and badder than he is.
 
