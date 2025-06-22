Calling it now. Riyadh Season 2027/28: Jones vs Ngannou

Just like Crawford vs Canelo. This is the fight to put Riyadh MMA on the map... Ngannou and Jones would be stupid to turn down top tier boxing money. Both will be in their 40's and looking for that one last huge payday.

And it would be some crazy sh*t if the King had Dana co-promote it.
 
I can see the fight now: Jones keeping a scary tight guard and spamming jabs while Ngannou punches Jones's arms for 12 rounds. Can't wait!
 
I can see the fight now: Jones keeping a scary tight guard and spamming jabs while Ngannou punches Jones's arms for 12 rounds. Can't wait!
12 round MMA ?

And we'll love it... after paying $99.99 for the PPV
 
12 round MMA ?

And we'll love it... after paying $99.99 for the PPV
In that case it's just Jones spamming teeps to the lead knee until Ngannou collapses and taps out. It's not like Ngannou is going to try to take Jones down or punch if there isn't a counterpunching opportunity.

Can't wait for that one either.
 
In that case it's just Jones spamming teeps to the lead knee until Ngannou collapses and taps out. It's not like Ngannou is going to try to take Jones down or punch if there isn't a counterpunching opportunity.

Can't wait for that one either.
jon-jones-jon.gif


jon-jones-jon-bones-jones.gif
 
Retiring does not break whatever contract you have w ufc
That's why I'm calling Dana to be a co-promoter.

Jon and Ngannou like money. Dana loves money and the clout for being involved.
 
That's why I'm calling Dana to be a co-promoter.

Jon and Ngannou like money. Dana loves money and the clout for being involved.
Further flush themselves in the toilet.

A mma fight so big it won't be in the UFC. Cos the UFC sucks! Don't watch it!
 
That Saudi money bro

royal-style-gold-toilet-5.jpg
Saudi bros don't care about Jones or Francis.

Maybe if they came around when Jones wasn't a fat old guy beating up other old guys there would be some interest.

You think turki wanna spend millions just so Jones can get arrested stealing dick pills from a gas station?
 
Jones, striking without his feet, elbows and knees? He won't take that fight, bud. His ego won't allow him to fight anyone with a perceived advantage
Why would they have an MMA fight without Feet , Elbow , Knees?

I compared it to Crawford vs Canelo because this was a fight that would never be made... for the past few years. And now the King made it happen.

Never said they would make Ngannou vs Jones a boxing match.
 
