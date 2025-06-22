Calling it now. Riyadh Season 2027/28: Jones vs Ngannou

Kowboy On Sherdog
Just like Crawford vs Canelo. This is the fight to put Riyadh MMA on the map... Ngannou and Jones would be stupid to turn down top tier boxing money. Both will be in their 40's and looking for that one last huge payday.
And it would be some crazy sh*t if the King had Dana co-promote it.
