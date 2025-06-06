Calling it now: Julie P is taking Kayla to upset city

P

prime_lobov

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
519
Reaction score
985
Pena grew up on the mean streets of Spokane, WA. This place makes Makhachkala look like Beverly Hills. She’s been swangin and bangin with men behind Burger King for decades. She beat the snot out of Amanda Nunes, the so-called GOAT of WMMA. And now she’s a +500 underdog against Kayla “Just a Jacked White Girl” Harrison?

You’ve gotta be kidding me. Kayla beat a bunch of soccer moms at like 170lbs in the B-leagues while juiced to the gills. She comes to the UFC and beats Ryobi tools spokesperson and retired former MMA fighter Holly Holm, followed by Kaitlin “Who the fook am I” Viera and she’s a favorite on the same level as Jon Jones and prime Fedor? Get outta here.

Pena is going to touch Kayla with the jab. Kayla will gas after doing a bunch of takedowns, some probably successfully. Then she’ll wilt while her body pumps all that blood into her Ms. Olympia physique.
 
oar2.jpg
 
Whatever happens, win or lose, No One will probably bid on her battle-worn shorts.
 
If you put aside how unlikeable Peña is she has some good tools to take Kayla out. She is tough and gritty, probably her best qualities so she isn’t going to quit or doubt her abilities.
Her first fight and second fight with Nunes can’t be overlooked as she made her work and got a stoppage in the first one and showed otherworldly toughness in the second fight.

I think Kayla needs to take her down use her strength and get a stoppage within the first two or bank 3 and try to coast the last two. She has nowhere near the standup ability of Nunes to pick her shots and land big power while keeping Peña out of her grill imo.

I do not think Peña should’ve gotten the nod in the Pennington fight but Pennington is also a dog, not sure Kayla will have that dog in her the later rounds after a brutal cut like that.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
I do not think Peña should’ve gotten the nod in the Pennington fight but Pennington is also a dog, not sure Kayla will have that dog in her the later rounds after a brutal cut like that.
Click to expand...
Yeah that was a bad decision and Pennington would potentially beat Kayla too. Just being tough to finish and having decent enough cardio to keep throwing punches in the later rounds.
 
Luthien said:

@BroRogan likes his criminal bad girls <{nope}>
Click to expand...


At least Pena didn't whine & cry like a little bitch after beating a baby-mama bloody (in front of hopefully her three kids) and spitting out "What, a black man can't drink?"

BroRogan said:
Yep. You should know that already ;)
Click to expand...

Total Hespect BroR, owning your $hit is the sign of any respectable Sherdogger !

<{JustBleed}>
 
I hope Kayla wins and have her winning but I would not be surprised if Julianna pulled the upset. She's a live dog and very tough, plus we have no idea how Kayla's cardio holds up for 5 rounds at BW. If she can survive getting mauled by Kayla early on her chances of winning will increase the longer the fight goes on.
 
prime_lobov said:
Pena grew up on the mean streets of Spokane, WA. This place makes Makhachkala look like Beverly Hills. She’s been swangin and bangin with men behind Burger King for decades. She beat the snot out of Amanda Nunes, the so-called GOAT of WMMA. And now she’s a +500 underdog against Kayla “Just a Jacked White Girl” Harrison?

You’ve gotta be kidding me. Kayla beat a bunch of soccer moms at like 170lbs in the B-leagues while juiced to the gills. She comes to the UFC and beats Ryobi tools spokesperson and retired former MMA fighter Holly Holm, followed by Kaitlin “Who the fook am I” Viera and she’s a favorite on the same level as Jon Jones and prime Fedor? Get outta here.

Pena is going to touch Kayla with the jab. Kayla will gas after doing a bunch of takedowns, some probably successfully. Then she’ll wilt while her body pumps all that blood into her Ms. Olympia physique.
Click to expand...
I enjoyed this. Have you been to Spokane? It's pretty nice, if a little boring.

Anyways, Pena has basically no chance. She going to get ragdolled.
 
Here i was wondering who "Julie P" was, dude, Juliana Peña, isnt so hard to write her full name, her track record is so bad if you apply some revisionist history: Fluke win over Nunes, gets outclassed in the rematch, beats Pennington in a robbery...she is getting beat up here, no upset happening.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
If you put aside how unlikeable Peña is she has some good tools to take Kayla out. She is tough and gritty, probably her best qualities so she isn’t going to quit or doubt her abilities.
Her first fight and second fight with Nunes can’t be overlooked as she made her work and got a stoppage in the first one and showed otherworldly toughness in the second fight.

I think Kayla needs to take her down use her strength and get a stoppage within the first two or bank 3 and try to coast the last two. She has nowhere near the standup ability of Nunes to pick her shots and land big power while keeping Peña out of her grill imo.

I do not think Peña should’ve gotten the nod in the Pennington fight but Pennington is also a dog, not sure Kayla will have that dog in her the later rounds after a brutal cut like that.
Click to expand...
For sure her toughness is the best quality. Really I feel like she just has to survive and round 4 5 has a decent chance of winning. That being said I'm picturing Kayla taking her down and arm triangling her in the first.
 
El Fernas said:
Here i was wondering who "Julie P" was, dude, Juliana Peña, isnt so hard to write her full name, her track record is so bad if you apply some revisionist history: Fluke win over Nunes, gets outclassed in the rematch, beats Pennington in a robbery...she is getting beat up here, no upset happening.
Click to expand...
Really, you couldn’t think of someone with first name Julie(anna), with last initial P, who is fighting someone named Kayla this weekend?
 
"Upset city" and "ghetto"? I'm guessing you've both been to Newark? It's a nice arena but don't wonder too far
 
JohnMandick said:
I enjoyed this. Have you been to Spokane? It's pretty nice, if a little boring.

Anyways, Pena has basically no chance. She going to get ragdolled.
Click to expand...
I’m thinking of sending my kids there 2 years and forget, so they can become UFC champions
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,167
Messages
57,383,302
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top