Calling it now: Julie P is taking Kayla to upset city

Pena grew up on the mean streets of Spokane, WA. This place makes Makhachkala look like Beverly Hills. She’s been swangin and bangin with men behind Burger King for decades. She beat the snot out of Amanda Nunes, the so-called GOAT of WMMA. And now she’s a +500 underdog against Kayla “Just a Jacked White Girl” Harrison?
You’ve gotta be kidding me. Kayla beat a bunch of soccer moms at like 170lbs in the B-leagues while juiced to the gills. She comes to the UFC and beats Ryobi tools spokesperson and retired former MMA fighter Holly Holm, followed by Kaitlin “Who the fook am I” Viera and she’s a favorite on the same level as Jon Jones and prime Fedor? Get outta here.
Pena is going to touch Kayla with the jab. Kayla will gas after doing a bunch of takedowns, some probably successfully. Then she’ll wilt while her body pumps all that blood into her Ms. Olympia physique.
