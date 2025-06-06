Calling it now: Julie P is taking Kayla to upset city

If you put aside how unlikeable Peña is she has some good tools to take Kayla out. She is tough and gritty, probably her best qualities so she isn’t going to quit or doubt her abilities.

Her first fight and second fight with Nunes can’t be overlooked as she made her work and got a stoppage in the first one and showed otherworldly toughness in the second fight.



I think Kayla needs to take her down use her strength and get a stoppage within the first two or bank 3 and try to coast the last two. She has nowhere near the standup ability of Nunes to pick her shots and land big power while keeping Peña out of her grill imo.



I do not think Peña should’ve gotten the nod in the Pennington fight but Pennington is also a dog, not sure Kayla will have that dog in her the later rounds after a brutal cut like that.