Call me crazy but Strickland would dominate Khamzat…

Not better than Usman's though, and arguably not better than Whittaker's either.Strickland’s defensive wrestling is miles above Dricus
Usman and Burns forced him to strike for extended periods and he held his own. Ikram also defended all the takedowns but got knocked out cold. Whittaker has an 82% takedown defense but still got mauled.Khamzat is like Ronda Rousey. He looks unbeatable right now. But at some point someone will check his wrestling. And then what does he have? Not much from what I've seen.
This guy's entire career is gonna fall apart if he loses. Will Strickland be the one to do it? Probably not. But eventually a big underdog will take this guy out.
First defeating the Chinese guy for the title and then the Russian guy for the title would immortalize him by putting him in the American flagImagine how glorious of an american hero Sean would be.
I honestly don't believe it but man how awesome would that be fucking american eagles going flying behind Sean with explosions and guns behind him and him eating a cheeseburger.
This isn't a Khabib situation where he's only fought strikers, he's fought many elite wrestlers and grapplers but found a way to win every time.
Go make some money
The hilarity involved with people desperate to convince themselves Strickland can defend the takedowns is off the charts.