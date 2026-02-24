Call me crazy but Strickland would dominate Khamzat…

Don’t come at me with MMA-math BS referencing DDP as a common opponent…

Strickland’s defensive wrestling is miles above Dricus, he never gasses and Coach Nutsack has him using kicks, knees etc…
Styles make fights
 
Imagine how glorious of an american hero Sean would be.
I honestly don't believe it but man how awesome would that be fucking american eagles going flying behind Sean with explosions and guns behind him and him eating a cheeseburger. < samuraicry>
 
Khamzat is like Ronda Rousey. He looks unbeatable right now. But at some point someone will check his wrestling. And then what does he have? Not much from what I've seen.

This guy's entire career is gonna fall apart if he loses. Will Strickland be the one to do it? Probably not. But eventually a big underdog will take this guy out.
 
Well, if you always predict against him, sooner or later you might finally be right.

In "a broken clock is right twice a day" kind of way.

Probably not this time, though.
 
Khamzat is like Ronda Rousey. He looks unbeatable right now. But at some point someone will check his wrestling. And then what does he have? Not much from what I've seen.

This guy's entire career is gonna fall apart if he loses. Will Strickland be the one to do it? Probably not. But eventually a big underdog will take this guy out.
Usman and Burns forced him to strike for extended periods and he held his own. Ikram also defended all the takedowns but got knocked out cold. Whittaker has an 82% takedown defense but still got mauled.

This isn't a Khabib situation where he's only fought strikers, he's fought many elite wrestlers and grapplers but found a way to win every time.
 
Imagine how glorious of an american hero Sean would be.
I honestly don't believe it but man how awesome would that be fucking american eagles going flying behind Sean with explosions and guns behind him and him eating a cheeseburger. < samuraicry>
First defeating the Chinese guy for the title and then the Russian guy for the title would immortalize him by putting him in the American flag
 
Usman and Burns forced him to strike for extended periods and he held his own. Ikram also defended all the takedowns but got knocked out cold. Whittaker has an 82% takedown defense but still got mauled.

This isn't a Khabib situation where he's only fought strikers, he's fought many elite wrestlers and grapplers but found a way to win every time.
Now he's fighting the best of the best every fight, and his gameplan is known and much more tape exists on him.

You can't compare fighting contenders to fight champions. And Usman was a blown up welterweight with shot knees. That's not working in Khamzat's favor the way you think it is.
 
Maybe don't compare common opponents, and focus more on what Khamzat's own opponents mostly have in common
 
Go make some money

Those odds are very decent vs someone like Khamzat. Thus far I haven't seen Sean get beat by wrestling.

I think Khamzat wins.

Sean would have to gass him out and then push the pace for a tko or win the later rounds.
 
Well, since you asked for it: you're crazy.

The Strickland that should up on Saturday would be present a problem but would still ultimately lose.
 
The hilarity involved with people desperate to convince themselves Strickland can defend the takedowns is off the charts.
I don't like Kumshot. He annoys me. But his grappling is other-wordly. A-la Tyson, everyone's got a plan for his wrestling. . .until they actually have to deal with his wrestling.
 
