Call me crazy but even nikita krylov has a chance to be champ right now

Call me crazy, but I believe Nikita Krylov could be champion right now if given the chance for the title. Pereira is a great kickboxer, a powerful puncher with astonishing knockout power. However, what about his ground game? All his fights have been against opponents who didn't try to take the fight to the ground. The only one who attempted was a 40-year-old post-surgery, over-the-hill Blachowicz, and The fight was close ... Then in the next fight Jiri took him down successfully at the end of the first round, but didn't even try in the second. I'm not trying to discredit Pereira's legitimacy, but I do think he's had somewhat of a fortunate path facing opponents who are favorable matches for him. A physically strong guy like Nikita Krylov would give him trouble even if his fight IQ is low. He seems to have shown significant mental and physical improvement in the last fights
No one has attempted to control him by pressing his lanky body against the fence and taking him down. Remember, the first skilled grappler who is smart and crafty enough to do this would dominate Pereira.

Now, we all know that the UFC will never give someone like Krylov a chance to fight for the title because the guy can't sell tickets for anything
 
Krylov got dropped by Cirkunov when they fought, and against Volkan he had to withstand his early fury. There's a pretty good chance Nikita just gets finished early.

Aside from that, it's hard not to imagine he'll falter right before he gets to a title fight.
 
usernamee said:
Anybody could be the LHW champ. Even you TS. I think you should go for it and follow your dreams.
Excuse me, am I being delusional for suggesting that this guy has had favorable matches?
 
Pereira is a Glover Texeira BJJ blackbelt. I think he can handle Krylov on the ground.
 
Ivancho said:
No one has attempted to control him by pressing his lanky body against the fence and taking him down. Remember, the first skilled grappler who is smart and crafty enough to do this would dominate Pereira.
To press Alex into the fence, you gotta put yourself close enough to his vicious left hand. We've seen he needs NO windup at all to put you to sleep.
 
Krylov is a good grappler but has bad defense. He probably gets KOed in the 1st before he can get Alex down.

But yeah, we've seen more improbable champs so it's possible. I doubt he wins his way to a title shot though.
 
nonoob said:
To press Alex into the fence, you gotta put yourself close enough to his vicious left hand. We've seen he needs NO windup at all to put you to sleep.
It's not mission impossible. The thing is, Hill, Strickland, etc., all these guys played with fire by fighting at a distance, which is more favorable to Pereira, ego stupidity whatever. Stick to the plan: tuck your chin, press down, close the distance, go for a double-leg takedown—even if it fails—just to get close and push him against the fence... Who has tried that? Nobody. Favorable matches; he's never faced a strong, skilled grappler.
 
ferrisjso said:
Krylov is a better fighter than Alex Pereira is.
No one has said that, and that's not how MMA works. Krylov is stronger and a much better grappler, and I believe he's bold enough to attempt what the other guys who have faced Pereira couldn't do
 
Here’s the thing

All these skilled dudes have skills to possibly beat Alex but all it takes, and he’s proven it time and time again is one single fucking punch

And he’s landing it
 
Ivancho said:
I don't think he becomes champion, but it's kinda crazy that we're having this discussion. Years back when Krylov made his UFC debut, he was mocked heavily for the type of fighter he was on the Sherdog Radio Network. Now, he's a top light heavyweight -- very funny how time flies.
 
not crazy to think that, however this is the fight to make is Poatan is serious about avenging Glover’s losses
 

ferrisjso said:
Krylov is a better fighter than Alex Pereira is.
brother what are you doing

spongebob-how-many-times-do-we-need-to-teach-you.gif
 
NicholasJBasile said:
I don't think he becomes champion, but it's kinda crazy that we're having this discussion. Years back when Krylov made his UFC debut, he was mocked heavily for the type of fighter he was on the Sherdog Radio Network. Now, he's a top light heavyweight -- very funny how time flies.
I'll always respect his 32 fight run without going to decision, a win or lose.
 
