Call me crazy but even nikita krylov has a chance to be champ right now

Call me crazy, but I believe Nikita Krylov could be champion right now if given the chance for the title. Pereira is a great kickboxer, a powerful puncher with astonishing knockout power. However, what about his ground game? All his fights have been against opponents who didn't try to take the fight to the ground. The only one who attempted was a 40-year-old post-surgery, over-the-hill Blachowicz, and The fight was close ... Then in the next fight Jiri took him down successfully at the end of the first round, but didn't even try in the second. I'm not trying to discredit Pereira's legitimacy, but I do think he's had somewhat of a fortunate path facing opponents who are favorable matches for him. A physically strong guy like Nikita Krylov would give him trouble even if his fight IQ is low. He seems to have shown significant mental and physical improvement in the last fights

No one has attempted to control him by pressing his lanky body against the fence and taking him down. Remember, the first skilled grappler who is smart and crafty enough to do this would dominate Pereira.



Now, we all know that the UFC will never give someone like Krylov a chance to fight for the title because the guy can't sell tickets for anything