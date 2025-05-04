Call mama!!!!

just bought some friends a round of White Castle IMO

It would be nice to be able to post something to this godless forum without being interrupted with popups

Cory sandhagen bless j
 
So did you buy White Castle or what?
 
Dude! Fuck yeah, well played. Shoot mom a text tmrw, call up an ex gf/hooker tonight
 
Damn that’s beautiful, they say gambling is one of the hardest most degenerate addictions to quit but fucking go wild tonight son
 
MigitAs said:
I had jsut about hung it up until this hit so now I’m back to hooked again
 
gotBooched said:
I’ve only ever been to the casino like 5 times, and one of those times was Vegas lmao, I have only ever tried weed because I’m such an addict myself. The first time I ever went tho me and my buddy went in with less than 60$ and won like 500$ between us side by side on slots lol
 
MigitAs said:
Bo Nickal has no heart
He may bounce back, I don't necessarily predict that he will or anything, but we've definitely seen less credentialed fighters eventually carve out a decent niche for themselves.
You got guys like Elkins and Guida who were/are fairly one dimensional, but they're game as fuck so they're coming after you for all 15 mins. (Gray/Clay fight aside)
But you also have guys like Oliveira and Cub who either lost embarrassingly, quit, or got finished by guys who were maybe seen as lesser fighters in terms of skillset.
All 4 of them have notable careers littered with high lights and accolades, Charles especially.

Bo is no Charles, probably not even a Guida but hopefully he'll regroup and turn some sort of corner if mma really means that much to him
 
