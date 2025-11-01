California

MLarson

MLarson

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
3,041
Reaction score
4,858
I've been there about three times twice in San Diego
and three times around the LA area traveled between the two cities when I went those times.

Anyways enjoyed my time there but I could never afford to live there.

So to those of my Cali sherbros what are the things you love and hate about you state from politics to cost of living ect.

How about rural areas of Cali? Is it affordable there?
 
Also I never been to Northern California but want to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,212
Messages
58,028,730
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top