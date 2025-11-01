California

MLarson
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2023
- Messages
- 3,041
- Reaction score
- 4,858
I've been there about three times twice in San Diego
and three times around the LA area traveled between the two cities when I went those times.
Anyways enjoyed my time there but I could never afford to live there.
So to those of my Cali sherbros what are the things you love and hate about you state from politics to cost of living ect.
How about rural areas of Cali? Is it affordable there?
and three times around the LA area traveled between the two cities when I went those times.
Anyways enjoyed my time there but I could never afford to live there.
So to those of my Cali sherbros what are the things you love and hate about you state from politics to cost of living ect.
How about rural areas of Cali? Is it affordable there?