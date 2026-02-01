Well, in yet another attempt to seemingly tax the shit out of its residents and probably drive them to Texas or somewhere else, Cali has passed the third reading of a bill that is designed to figure out how much to tax residents per mile for their daily commute. Cali already imposes .61/gallon gasoline tax, which drove consumers to buy electric vehicles, causing the gas tax revenue to plummet, so in order to make up some money, they are implementing a tax to punish people for driving that is estimated to be between .02-.04/mile but may even be more.Conservative average estimates are looking at about $4000/year/vehicle-meaning a family with two cars is looking at almost 10k/year just to drive to work and get around.In my opinion, this is yet another tax on Americans’ constitutional rights, specifically the 9th amendment-which protects the rights of all Americans that are not specifically outlined in earlier amendments-things like free travel, the right to pursue happiness, the right to marry, have kids, etc. in addition to its tendency to absolutely thrash the second amendment, this state is just about fucking lost.