  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy California to tax drivers per mile-possibly on top of the highest gasoline tax in nation.

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
34,461
Reaction score
22,677
Well, in yet another attempt to seemingly tax the shit out of its residents and probably drive them to Texas or somewhere else, Cali has passed the third reading of a bill that is designed to figure out how much to tax residents per mile for their daily commute. Cali already imposes .61/gallon gasoline tax, which drove consumers to buy electric vehicles, causing the gas tax revenue to plummet, so in order to make up some money, they are implementing a tax to punish people for driving that is estimated to be between .02-.04/mile but may even be more.

Conservative average estimates are looking at about $4000/year/vehicle-meaning a family with two cars is looking at almost 10k/year just to drive to work and get around.

In my opinion, this is yet another tax on Americans’ constitutional rights, specifically the 9th amendment-which protects the rights of all Americans that are not specifically outlined in earlier amendments-things like free travel, the right to pursue happiness, the right to marry, have kids, etc. in addition to its tendency to absolutely thrash the second amendment, this state is just about fucking lost.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/autos/new...ay-californians/ar-AA1VkPuj?ocid=BingNewsSerp
 
In its current form it sounds like a regressive tax in a state that already has a regressive tax. Assy McGee. Worse considering Newsom is against taxing billionaires more and California's infrastructure is largely ass as it's based around cars and not public transportation and walk/bike-ability. Edit: Which is particularly notable given its population density, the endlessly delayed high speed rail and size of the state. People are forced to drive so anything that makes that more expensive is a regressive tax with no alternatives, so it's not like there's other options, meaning those hit the hardest are lower income, unlike say, New York, where they passed that tax and it lightened traffic and people used public transit more.

When they add language to ensure there's no double taxing we'll how to see how it compares to the current gas tax.

You can thank that racist Republican Reagan for starting the attack on the 2nd amendment in California.
 
Last edited:
deviake said:
In its current form it sounds like a regressive tax in a state that already has a regressive tax. Assy McGee. Worse considering Newsom is against taxing billionaires more and California's infrastructure is largely ass as it's based around cars and not public transportation and walk/bike-ability.

When they add language to ensure there's no double taxing we'll how to see how it compares to the current gas tax.

You can thank that racist Republican Reagan for starting the attack on the 2nd amendment in California.
Click to expand...

Reagan was anti-gun? He always stated he was a staunch supporter of the second amendment. It wasn’t until after he left office that he changed his tune after the Alzheimer’s set in. And he didn’t do anything that harms gun ownership while he was in office-it was the next couple decades that eroded the gun rights.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Here comes all the poor non-Californians to whine and cry and act all internet outraged
Click to expand...

Is that what this is? I haven’t been to Cali since the 90s and live across the country-I guess I better not comment. I guess that means all non-Minnesotans should STFU about everything taking place there. Good to know
 
nhbbear said:
Reagan was anti-gun? He always stated he was a staunch supporter of the second amendment. It wasn’t until after he left office that he changed his tune after the Alzheimer’s set in. And he didn’t do anything that harms gun ownership while he was in office-it was the next couple decades that eroded the gun rights.
Click to expand...
Mulford Act

Go from there.
 
nhbbear said:
Reagan was anti-gun? He always stated he was a staunch supporter of the second amendment. It wasn’t until after he left office that he changed his tune after the Alzheimer’s set in. And he didn’t do anything that harms gun ownership while he was in office-it was the next couple decades that eroded the gun rights.
Click to expand...
deviake said:
Mulford Act

Go from there.
Click to expand...

GTr-Nf5-VXk-AEu3z-S.jpg


 
Cost of living is always higher in blue run states. If it passes and becomes law, California is already predicted to lose 4 seats in Congress. I'm guessing 5 seats might be lost with the much higher cost of driving a car.

on top of this, not long ago in corrupt California ~

L.A. Raises Sales Tax to 11% Over Stolen ‘Homeless’ Billions​

Homelessness keeps rising, homeless taxes keep rising and the money disappears.​


www.frontpagemag.com

L.A. Raises Sales Tax to 11% Over Stolen ‘Homeless’ Billions | Frontpage Mag

Homelessness keeps rising, homeless taxes keep rising and the money disappears.
www.frontpagemag.com www.frontpagemag.com

In Los Angeles County, spring is in the air and so are higher taxes. Beyond the usual punishing ritual of April 15, county residents also now face some of the highest sales taxes in the country.

Sales taxes in the area have shot up from 9.75% to as high as 11.25% to fund still more services for the ‘homeless’. The permanent sales tax increase is supposed to raise $1 billion a year to replace the stolen billions spent by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Families will pay even more for food so that LA’s politicians and nonprofits can steal even more....
 
Pittie Petey said:
Here comes all the poor non-Californians to whine and cry and act all internet outraged
Click to expand...

Just feel bad for all Cali residents, especially Car Hobbyists & Hot Rodders.

Filled up yesterday in NC USA with 87 Octane Unleaded Gas @ $2.45 per Gallon.

 
nhbbear said:
Is that what this is? I haven’t been to Cali since the 90s and live across the country-I guess I better not comment. I guess that means all non-Minnesotans should STFU about everything taking place there. Good to know
Click to expand...

You know how stupid all the foreigners in here sound as they spend every single day in here constantly obsessing over the Land Of The Free And The Home Of The Brave, thats also how you people sound with your incessant whining and complaining about the Golden State


 
nhbbear said:
Well, in yet another attempt to seemingly tax the shit out of its residents and probably drive them to Texas or somewhere else, Cali has passed the third reading of a bill that is designed to figure out how much to tax residents per mile for their daily commute. Cali already imposes .61/gallon gasoline tax, which drove consumers to buy electric vehicles, causing the gas tax revenue to plummet, so in order to make up some money, they are implementing a tax to punish people for driving that is estimated to be between .02-.04/mile but may even be more.

Conservative average estimates are looking at about $4000/year/vehicle-meaning a family with two cars is looking at almost 10k/year just to drive to work and get around.

In my opinion, this is yet another tax on Americans’ constitutional rights, specifically the 9th amendment-which protects the rights of all Americans that are not specifically outlined in earlier amendments-things like free travel, the right to pursue happiness, the right to marry, have kids, etc. in addition to its tendency to absolutely thrash the second amendment, this state is just about fucking lost.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/autos/new...ay-californians/ar-AA1VkPuj?ocid=BingNewsSerp
Click to expand...
Sucks to be living in Cali.
 
Pittie Petey said:
You know how stupid all the foreigners in here sound as they spend every single day in here constantly obsessing over the Land Of The Free And The Home Of The Brave, thats also how you people sound with your incessant whining and complaining about the Golden State


Click to expand...

I agree with you, except I feel what California does NJ does shortly after. It's like nj politicians are taking orders from California. So I pay attention
 
Can tax them as they drive out of Cali and never come back.
 
nhbbear said:
Reagan was anti-gun? He always stated he was a staunch supporter of the second amendment. It wasn’t until after he left office that he changed his tune after the Alzheimer’s set in. And he didn’t do anything that harms gun ownership while he was in office-it was the next couple decades that eroded the gun rights.
Click to expand...
He led the charge to kill open carry in CA as governor after the black panthers were marching armed.
 
Stop relying on social media for what a bill says. Read the bill before getting your panties in a bunch.

An 1421 will Extend a study until 2035 to determine if they should replace the current gas tax with a per mile tax. EVs, large commercial vehicles, impact on poverty line drivers etc are part of the reason for the study.

I’m not trying to argue ca does not tax to holy hell, but each time this “omg look what bill dems push” comes out reading the bill is entirely different than the outrage.


AB 1421, as introduced, Wilson. Vehicles: Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee.
Existing law requires the Chair of the California Transportation Commission to create a Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee in consultation with the Secretary of Transportation to guide the development and evaluation of a pilot program assessing the potential for mileage-based revenue collection as an alternative to the gas tax system. Existing law additionally requires the Transportation Agency, in consultation with the commission, to implement the pilot program, as specified. Existing law repeals these provisions on January 1, 2027.
This bill would extend the operation of the above-described provisions until January 1, 2035. The bill would also make related findings and declaration.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Economy Business Leaders moving out of California ahead of new proposed Wealth Taxes intended to Band Aid bleeding Welfare Programs
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
2K
Scerpi
Scerpi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,129
Messages
58,418,712
Members
176,032
Latest member
clowning

Share this page

Back
Top