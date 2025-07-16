Economy California Senate Bill 549

jimjamjammer

jimjamjammer

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 21, 2008
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
1,846
"CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing"

Shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Newsome totally backtracking on his promise to not do this very thing.
Would be interested to see how this plays out for the land owners.
www.yahoo.com

CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” on lots that were ravaged by the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
"...will require at least 40% of their funding be earmarked for building multi-unit low-income housing"

What about the other 60%? Which of the politicians donor's are getting rich off taxpayer dollars this time?
 
jimjamjammer said:
"CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing"

Shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Newsome totally backtracking on his promise to not do this very thing.
Would be interested to see how this plays out for the land owners.
www.yahoo.com

CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” on lots that were ravaged by the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
Click to expand...
You seem to be against it, what is your objection exactly? Sounds like a decent idea in theory to me.
 
Last edited:
Maybe because I’m not understanding, but as long as you’re not flooding a quiet and safe solace with nothing but section 8 housing, I don’t see a problem here. Maybe I missed something
 
syct23 said:
Because Pain is Life,

He was raised that way.

Doesn’t know any better..
Click to expand...

PIL lived in sec 8 for a year as a child. In my teens you couldn't walk through that complex without getting jumped.

Edit: late wife's dad lived in it too. He was an alcoholic on disability.
 
PainIsLIfe said:
PIL lived in sec 8 for a year as a child. In my teens you couldn't walk through that complex without getting jumped.
Click to expand...
I grew up on a dirt rez with no street lights or stop signs or concrete roads, getting jump by family and foes for 18 years..

But please, tell me about your year in sec 8 housing?
 
syct23 said:
I grew up on a dirt rez with no street lights or stop signs or concrete roads, getting jump by family and foes for 18 years..

But please, tell me about your year in sec 8 housing?
Click to expand...

Not sur what you life on a reservation has to do with sec 8 and the minority of its inhabitants.

Or was that just a my di.k is bigger than yours comment?
 
syct23 said:
I’m not shocked.
Click to expand...

Did your rez lower the value of the houses around your neighborhood? Did you hangout on the stoop drinking and fighting? Laying around not working and living with your baby momma and causing problems for your neighbors?
 
PainIsLIfe said:
Did your rez lower the value of the houses around your neighborhood? Did you hangout on the stoop drinking and fighting? Laying around not working and living with your baby momma and causing problems for your neighbors?
Click to expand...
Go on..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,980
Messages
57,571,171
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top