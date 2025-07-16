jimjamjammer
"CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing"
Shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Newsome totally backtracking on his promise to not do this very thing.
Would be interested to see how this plays out for the land owners.
CA Senate Passes Bill that Will Allow LA to Buy Fire Ravaged Lots to Build Low Income Housing
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” on lots that were ravaged by the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires.
