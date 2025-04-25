Economy California passes Japan, now the 4th largest economy in the world

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly80zlk1lyo

"The data shows California's gross domestic product (GDP) hit $4.10 trillion (£3.08 trillion) in 2024, surpassing Japan, which was marked at $4.01 trillion. The state now only trails Germany, China and the US as a whole."

giphy.gif


Beauiful.
With exception that Japan unlike Cali is capable to print almost all public and corporate plus private debts... unlike Cali. If will need to do this.
Cos simple reason: they does have yen printer and almost all debts are denominated in yen.
 
Richmma80 said:
Why are people moving out if they're that rich?
If you’re not crazy poor or crazy rich you can’t live there. Then they tell you if they don’t let in Latino wage slaves your tomato will cost a trillion dollars when what they mean is they’d have to pay their nanny and landscapers fairly
 
Isn't their prime export basically mental illness? All the social media and tech companies are there right basically rotting as many minds as they can on a daily basis. Fucking with people's brain chemistry, doing what they can to make everyone feel inadequate as humans, and leading to family and societal decay.

This is probably one of the greatest examples of all time of people needing to step back and separate the GDP numbers from societal cost.
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
Isn't their prime export basically mental illness? All the social media and tech companies are there right basically rotting as many minds as they can on a daily basis. Fucking with people's brain chemistry, doing what they can to make everyone feel inadequate as humans, and leading to family and societal decay.

This is probably one of the greatest examples of all time of people needing to step back and separate the GDP numbers from societal cost.
California’s Top 10 Exports​

  1. Civilian aircraft including engines, parts: $6.5 billion (3.5%)
  2. Computer parts and accessories: $6.1 billion (3.3%)
  3. Modems, similar reception/transmission devices: $5.3 billion (2.9%)
  4. Electronic integrated circuits: $3.9 billion (2.1%)
  5. Refined petroleum oils excluding biodiesel: $3.7 billion (2%)
  6. Machinery parts, accessories for making semi-conductor devices: $3.6 billion (2%)
  7. Shelled almonds: $3.5 billion (1.9%)
  8. Miscellaneous digit processing units: $2.9 billion (1.6%)
  9. Diagnostic or laboratory reagents: $2.8 billion (1.5%)
  10. Medical, dental or veterinarian appliances: $2.6 billion (1.4%)
California’s top 10 export product categories represent over one-fifth (22.3%) of the overall value of the state’s global shipments.

California's Top Exports 2024

California's Top Exports in 2024 include civilian aircraft, computer equipment & refined petroleum oils
www.worldstopexports.com www.worldstopexports.com
 
Sounds woke.

Must be all those gender studies majors.
 
Hog-train said:
They should do a better job of handling their homeless problem with all that money.
The rich have none to willingly spare and the US voter base voted against taxation.

Though they never saw the Tariff Tax coming, the taxation of the middle class, mwahahahaha
 
The state where fake is expected? Hmm, call me sceptical
 
