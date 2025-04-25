Voodoo_Child906
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly80zlk1lyo
"The data shows California's gross domestic product (GDP) hit $4.10 trillion (£3.08 trillion) in 2024, surpassing Japan, which was marked at $4.01 trillion. The state now only trails Germany, China and the US as a whole."
