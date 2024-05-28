Gas tax alternative: Caltrans pilot program will charge drivers per mile A pilot program aims to find new ways for the state to pay for road maintenance by charging drivers for the amount of miles driven.

Can this state get any more fucked up? They bribed a bunch of Judas's to run their little test so they can fuck over the rest of the state.Mind you this is the state that is widening freeways and screaming about climate change, but instead of allowing everyone to use the extra lanes so traffic can flow freely while everyone's vehicles get better mileage, instead they're adding toll lanes so they can profit off of polluting the earth more. Brazen scammers at work here.