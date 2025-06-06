Social California Jury acquits Registered Sex Offender accused of Exposing himself to minor girls at the WiSpa

California is morally bankrupt... How could this happen?



WiSpa Suspect Not Guilty on All Nine Counts of Indecent Exposure​


Here's the reasons given by the Jury...

“They let the defendant in,” the jury foreman commented after the final day of the four-week trial in May of 2025

That prosecutors did not submit sufficient evidence proving that Merager exposed himself with the intent of sexual gratification

Prosecutors could not prove that his penis was partially erect while sitting unclothed next to nude female patrons, which were claims made by several witnesses at the spa.

Sooo... according to the Jury. It was ok for a fully grown male to expose himself to women and minors, because they couldn't prove that he was doing it for sexual gratification? Because he's trans? WTF?

This guy...

Darren has a laundry list of sex offenses spanning 2 decades. In 2003, he touched himself while watching an elderly woman through her window. In 2018, he exposed himself to high school girls in a locker room at Palm Springs swim center.

In 2019, he received five felony charges for indecent exposure to girls at a W Hollywood swimming pool. He pleaded not guilty for exposing an erect p* to a girl and several women at Wi Spa. LA is allowing him to roam freely until trial. Media is still calling him a “she.”

Recently, while out on bond, he was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Despite violating bond, LA let him go on emergency bail again. Darren is terrorizing women in their locker rooms, bathrooms, and homes while claiming he has a right to be there. This is the consequence of trans ideology.

Apparently, in California... Declaring yourself as Trans gives you a free pass to be sexual pervert around children.
 
When locals went to protest after the event, they were chased, attacked, and beaten by ANTIFA... while the LA Cops did nothing. How ANTIFA is so aligned with the trans movement is telling. It's now alright to run around a women's locker room with a hard on in LA County. Wild.

I live in Orange County and we DO NOT go into LA County unless it's to catch a flight at LAX or Long Beach or to drive through on our way to NorCal. If something happens to you in LA County, do not expect justice.
 
"That prosecutors did not submit sufficient evidence proving that Merager exposed himself with the intent of sexual gratification"

People wind up on a sex offender registry for taking a leak in public, but this isn't severe enough? WTF is this bullshit?
 
