WiSpa Suspect Not Guilty on All Nine Counts of Indecent Exposure​

California is morally bankrupt... How could this happen?Here's the reasons given by the Jury...“They let the defendant in,” the jury foreman commented after the final day of the four-week trial in May of 2025That prosecutors did not submit sufficient evidence proving that Merager exposed himself with the intent of sexual gratificationProsecutors could not prove that his penis was partially erect while sitting unclothed next to nude female patrons, which were claims made by several witnesses at the spa.Sooo... according to the Jury. It was ok for a fully grown male to expose himself to women and minors, because they couldn't prove that he was doing it for sexual gratification? Because he's trans? WTF?This guy...Darren has a laundry list of sex offenses spanning 2 decades. In 2003, he touched himself while watching an elderly woman through her window. In 2018, he exposed himself to high school girls in a locker room at Palm Springs swim center.In 2019, he received five felony charges for indecent exposure to girls at a W Hollywood swimming pool. He pleaded not guilty for exposing an erect p* to a girl and several women at Wi Spa. LA is allowing him to roam freely until trial. Media is still calling him a “she.”Recently, while out on bond, he was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Despite violating bond, LA let him go on emergency bail again. Darren is terrorizing women in their locker rooms, bathrooms, and homes while claiming he has a right to be there. This is the consequence of trans ideology.Apparently, in California... Declaring yourself as Trans gives you a free pass to be sexual pervert around children.