How did truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash get license if not legal resident?

Illegal Immigrant somehow obtained a CDL in California.The clown performs a U-Turn in the middle of a freeway, leading to a family of three running into the guy's trailer... Killing all three instantly.So, how could an illegal immigrant obtain not only a driver's license, but a CDL to drive heavy vehicles... some of the most dangerous on the roads.The semi-truck driver who investigators say made a “reckless” U-turn on the busy Florida Turnpike, causing a crash that killed three South Floridians obtained his commercial driver’s license in California — despite being undocumented.The Aug. 12 crash occurred when Harjinder Singh tried to make a U-turn at an “official use only” area of the Turnpike about 19 miles north of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, crossing over into the left lane where the mini van was approaching, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The minivan slammed and crumbled underneath the 18-wheeler’s trailer. The crash happened around 3 p.m.To get a California commercial learner’s permit, which you need before getting a commercial driver’s license, prospective semi-truck drivers must provide a document that proves they are in the U.S. legally, among other requirements, according to the California Commercial Driver’s Handbook. Acceptable documentation for residency includes a renter’s lease agreement, a deed or title to residential property, a mortgage statement or home utility bill. It’s unclear how Harjinder Singh obtained a California commercial driver’s license if he wasn’t living in the country legally.Gavin tried to blame Trump for issuing him a work authorization. However, Gavin was once again wrong... as the illegal's application was rejected under Trump, but approved during Biden's term.However, that still doesn't answer how this guy was able to get a CDL.And the bigger question is... How many illegal immigrants are there on the roads currently driving trucks with no CDL.... or even a Driver's License.Illegal immigrant drivers are a huge issue here in Texas. There's so many hit and runs because they refuse to stop after getting in accidents. And you're taking your chances if you decided to not carry uninsured driver's insurance here.I accidently fender bendered a dude who suddenly stopped while turning right on a green... It was baffling why he just stopped. We pulled over and the damage was minor. Almost none on my truck and his bumper was scratched with a small dent. I was in my work truck, so I needed a police report to submit a claim to get his car fixed. However, he said no and just took off.I mean... I would have a got his car fixed, but he wanted no part with talking with the police.Anyway have similar experiences?