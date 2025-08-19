  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Crime California Issues CDL to illegal immigrant... Dude kills family of three performing illegal turn in a Semi Tractor Trailer

Illegal Immigrant somehow obtained a CDL in California.

The clown performs a U-Turn in the middle of a freeway, leading to a family of three running into the guy's trailer... Killing all three instantly.




So, how could an illegal immigrant obtain not only a driver's license, but a CDL to drive heavy vehicles... some of the most dangerous on the roads.

How did truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash get license if not legal resident?

The semi-truck driver who investigators say made a “reckless” U-turn on the busy Florida Turnpike, causing a crash that killed three South Floridians obtained his commercial driver’s license in California — despite being undocumented.

The Aug. 12 crash occurred when Harjinder Singh tried to make a U-turn at an “official use only” area of the Turnpike about 19 miles north of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, crossing over into the left lane where the mini van was approaching, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The minivan slammed and crumbled underneath the 18-wheeler’s trailer. The crash happened around 3 p.m.

To get a California commercial learner’s permit, which you need before getting a commercial driver’s license, prospective semi-truck drivers must provide a document that proves they are in the U.S. legally, among other requirements, according to the California Commercial Driver’s Handbook. Acceptable documentation for residency includes a renter’s lease agreement, a deed or title to residential property, a mortgage statement or home utility bill. It’s unclear how Harjinder Singh obtained a California commercial driver’s license if he wasn’t living in the country legally.


Gavin tried to blame Trump for issuing him a work authorization. However, Gavin was once again wrong... as the illegal's application was rejected under Trump, but approved during Biden's term.



However, that still doesn't answer how this guy was able to get a CDL.

And the bigger question is... How many illegal immigrants are there on the roads currently driving trucks with no CDL.... or even a Driver's License.

Illegal immigrant drivers are a huge issue here in Texas. There's so many hit and runs because they refuse to stop after getting in accidents. And you're taking your chances if you decided to not carry uninsured driver's insurance here.

I accidently fender bendered a dude who suddenly stopped while turning right on a green... It was baffling why he just stopped. We pulled over and the damage was minor. Almost none on my truck and his bumper was scratched with a small dent. I was in my work truck, so I needed a police report to submit a claim to get his car fixed. However, he said no and just took off.

I mean... I would have a got his car fixed, but he wanted no part with talking with the police.

Anyway have similar experiences?
 
What do you expect Americans dont want to do these jobs.
 
That is tragic AF. A family wiped out in an instant because of a dangerous move on a freeway, made by a guy who apparently isn't supposed to be in this country anyways? That makes it so much worse. Can't imagine what their family members are going through right now.
 
Freaking horrible and totally preventable. Guy could not read the damn signs.

Thanks California and Washington
 
Was just talking to my neighbor Gary about this. He rides his bike everywhere and said some clown in a Nissan ran right through a stop sign by the elementary school and almost ran him over. He saw him pull in a driveway down the street so he rode down to talk to the guy.
He said the guy was middle eastern of some kind and seemed totally confused about the incident. Gary said it took him five minutes to explain it to him and the guy, seemingly understanding, said casually "Ok, I not do again." and went in the house.

What Gary said after that isn't really important or germane to the topic.
 
Wow. I wonder if whoever the genius was who passed him can be held criminally liable. Should definitely be held liable imo. A recent legal immigrant shouldn’t be allowed to do this let alone an illegal immigrant that doesn’t even know the language.
 
There are multiple issues at play here. I'm going to be called xenophobic and racist but whatever.
English needs to be out official language and basic understanding needs to be necessary to drive. People cannot be allowed to take tests for each other and pay to play(drive)
We need to vet the people who immigrate here. We need the best and brightest and not the tired, sick, and dumb, regardless of some poem on a statue.
 
Companies don't want to pay the wages necessary to have Americans drive their trucks.

My cousin works with long haul truckers... the owner-operators make damn good money.
Just to be clear I was joking. Driving is one of the top jobs in this country. No idea why we've made it easy for illegal immigrants to do it. If there is one thing I learned from Covid is that when people aren't around to work companies start handing more and more money to fill that position. I got a 20k raise simply because a company couldn't get anyone to stick around and work.
 
Family should sue the State of California... if that's even possible.

In a crazy twist of fate.

Another Illegal immigrant trucker, with the same exact name, who couldn't read the signs... drove a 35 ton truck over a historic bridge in 2019 that was rated for 6 tons... And collapsed it.





Update: Officials says ‘language barrier’ may have caused trucker to drive over wooden bridge
Trucking company and driver sued after following GPS onto 6 ton bridge, causing collapse
cdllife.com

Trucking company and driver sued after following GPS onto 6 ton bridge, causing collapse

The state of Arkansas has filed suit against a California trucking company and its driver after a major bridge collapse in 2019.
cdllife.com cdllife.com

Earlier this month, the state of Arkansas along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission filed a lawsuit against truck driver Harjinder Singh and Bakersfield, California-based trucking company US Citylink Corp. in the Yell County Circuit Court.

“He was about 64,000 pounds over the weight limit,” Gilkey stated.

Removing the truck has proven to be a complicated process. Gilkey says that it will probably take at least a 100-ton crane to remove the truck from the river.


Officials say that it could take up to a year to replace the Dale Bend Bridge, which was built in 1930.
 
I caught it... lol
 
Baboon Newsome tried to blame Trump on Twitter saying Trump allowed the CDL to be issued. he was promptly destroyed by the truth. As usual.


Newsome Press Twitter:
Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements -- YOU issued him a work permit (EAD).

Tricia McLaughlin:
"False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. "

She literally bent him over and put his face in his own bullshit. Anyone that votes for Newsome is not worth saving.
 
We get a few of these every day on the 401. The one nice thing about going 40km/h is that people usually don't die, though there are of course many deaths annually.
 
Step 1:

AfG4vZG.gif


Step 2:

bugs-cuts-4-bugs-bunny-cuts-off-california.gif


Step 3:

florida-bugs-bunny.gif
 
- People who gave this guy a license need to be held accountable. What obviously is never gonna happen.

Btw. A person can get a heavy-vehicle license that ease in US? Or was a exception?
I think you would need athleast two years whit a light vehicle(CAR), and after that wil would need to do courses to upgrade till the D license
 
