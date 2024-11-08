International California Is Now The Reddest State In The Nation!

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
60,639
Reaction score
103,836
And not just cause we're all commies

Gavin Newsome is out of here in '26, off to be president in '28, so I wonder if a couple big name R's are gonna look at this new map and see it as their chance to run for Gov' and reclaim the Golden State into their demonic clutches

ratio3x2-640.webp
 
Pliny Pete said:
And not just cause we're all commies

Gavin Newsome is out of here in '26, off to be president in '28, so I wonder if a couple big name R's are gonna look at this new map and see it as their chance to run for Gov' and reclaim the Golden State into their demonic clutches

ratio3x2-640.webp
Click to expand...

Yeah but most of the population live in blue areas. CA may have more GOP Senators and Congress members but their electoral Presidential vote will likely be blue in the next 12 years.
 
Pliny Pete said:
His failures as mayor got him the state and now his failures as governor will get him the nation, thats how it works, ya noob
Click to expand...
I mean, you're not wrong.

We just elected a convicted felon ffs. Gavin's ego and shitty policies have got him all primed up for a 28 run.
 
Pliny Pete said:
His failures as mayor got him the state and now his failures as governor will get him the nation, thats how it works, ya noob
Click to expand...
this can be taken as tongue in cheek but there's a lot of truth that must not be overlooked
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wilmer Digreux
Law California leads the nation with first ban on six harmful food dyes in school food
Replies
10
Views
172
oldshadow
oldshadow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,735
Messages
56,475,520
Members
175,243
Latest member
SportsFan007

Share this page

Back
Top