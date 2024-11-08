Pliny Pete
Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2014
- Messages
- 60,639
- Reaction score
- 103,836
And not just cause we're all commies
Gavin Newsome is out of here in '26, off to be president in '28, so I wonder if a couple big name R's are gonna look at this new map and see it as their chance to run for Gov' and reclaim the Golden State into their demonic clutches
Gavin Newsome is out of here in '26, off to be president in '28, so I wonder if a couple big name R's are gonna look at this new map and see it as their chance to run for Gov' and reclaim the Golden State into their demonic clutches