I work with with a guy who’s father in-law builds a new home to sell in southern California, near me, every so often as he is retired and likes to stay busy



Every house it's the same nonsense, over $30-40k in permitting fees, lots of time wasted on waiting for inspectors, and when finally done, he has to sue the county



Apparently its the same process every time and he has it dialed in. But only does every so often as the pain in the ass it is to do





I grew up in the midwest and remember being on a framing-crew in my late teens and we would straight-up slap houses up in no time and move alone to the next one. We would build very nice homes too. I remember inspections would go seamlessly into the next-phases of construction. Had friends and co-workers who would build their homes form ground up commonly and never heard anyone fuss about the process to build one up