  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social California is a joke... Karen Bass touts the "expedited" permit process from how many permitting agencies? 12? .... Yes, 12

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
21,418
Reaction score
42,861
Holy fucking shit... 12 different City agencies require permits. Why not 20 agencies at this point. Seriously, what the fuck.



Seriously... the citizens of this AMAZING state need to rise up and demand a DOGE for the City and State governments of California. Why? The State brings in so much more money than any other state and still manages to waste almost ALL OF IT.

I don't think California Government officials have zero idea that the rest of the country doesn't have to deal with this.

Gavin is proud that the permit process should be reduced to 120 days... lol. 6 fucking months...




Three years is best case scenario...




California is too great of state to be run by complete imbeciles
 
No complaints about speeding up permitting. Although ironically a lot of the folks asking for faster permitting are also nimbys who only want those permits to happen elsewhere.
 
Wouldnt having 12 different options make it go faster than only having one single place to go?
Or do you have to visit all 12 every single time?
 
Pliny Pete said:
Wouldnt having 12 different options make it go faster than only having one single place to go?
Or do you have to visit all 12 every single time?
Click to expand...
It's most likely the latter considering it's CA. Even in other states, the amount of permits for something as simple as a residential home can be half that if not more(varies place to place).
 
I work with with a guy who’s father in-law builds a new home to sell in southern California, near me, every so often as he is retired and likes to stay busy

Every house it's the same nonsense, over $30-40k in permitting fees, lots of time wasted on waiting for inspectors, and when finally done, he has to sue the county

Apparently its the same process every time and he has it dialed in. But only does every so often as the pain in the ass it is to do


I grew up in the midwest and remember being on a framing-crew in my late teens and we would straight-up slap houses up in no time and move alone to the next one. We would build very nice homes too. I remember inspections would go seamlessly into the next-phases of construction. Had friends and co-workers who would build their homes form ground up commonly and never heard anyone fuss about the process to build one up
 
Scerpi said:
Holy fucking shit... 12 different City agencies require permits. Why not 20 agencies at this point. Seriously, what the fuck.



Seriously... the citizens of this AMAZING state need to rise up and demand a DOGE for the City and State governments of California. Why? The State brings in so much more money than any other state and still manages to waste almost ALL OF IT.

I don't think California Government officials have zero idea that the rest of the country doesn't have to deal with this.

Gavin is proud that the permit process should be reduced to 120 days... lol. 6 fucking months...




Three years is best case scenario...




California is too great of state to be run by complete imbeciles
Click to expand...


CA is absolutely a bureaucracy. They love throwing money at social programs which yield very few tangible results.

120 days is 4 months...did you mean it was reduced from 6 months?
 
You know what's also a joke? Using tweets from "End Wokeness", some British guy, and Adam Carolla as your sources backing this up.

Do you have something to compare this timeline to in other states? It took fucking years to rebuild after hurricane Andrew in Florida. Same thing with many other natural disasters. Why is this one any different other than your political bias?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Suspect is detained after an explosion at a California courthouse injures five people
Replies
2
Views
211
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,375
Messages
56,894,508
Members
175,448
Latest member
Bars

Share this page

Back
Top