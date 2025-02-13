Scerpi
Holy fucking shit... 12 different City agencies require permits. Why not 20 agencies at this point. Seriously, what the fuck.
Seriously... the citizens of this AMAZING state need to rise up and demand a DOGE for the City and State governments of California. Why? The State brings in so much more money than any other state and still manages to waste almost ALL OF IT.
I don't think California Government officials have zero idea that the rest of the country doesn't have to deal with this.
Gavin is proud that the permit process should be reduced to 120 days... lol. 6 fucking months...
Three years is best case scenario...
California is too great of state to be run by complete imbeciles
