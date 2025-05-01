California proposes decriminalizing welfare fraud
California lawmakers are considering a proposal that would decriminalize certain types of welfare fraud under $25,000.
"The proposal to decriminalize small-scale welfare fraud in California highlights a broader debate about how the justice system should handle low-level financial offenses, particularly those involving vulnerable populations. Supporters argue that many alleged fraud cases stem from administrative mistakes rather than deliberate wrongdoing, and that criminalizing errors as minor as $25 disproportionately harms low-income individuals."
"The legislation comes at a politically sensitive time, as Democrats nationally face criticism from Republicans and some centrist voters for being perceived as softer on crime. Critics argue that measures like this could reinforce those perceptions and become potent talking points in future elections. However, the proposal comes at a time where the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established by President Donald Trump and led by Elon Musk, has been set up to investigate possible fraud taking place in government agencies and having welfare agencies take the administration into their own hands is in many ways what DOGE was set up to do."
nice to see the Dems are already looking for alternative options of funding after the DOGE cuts.