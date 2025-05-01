Crime California Democrats want to decriminalize welfare fraud under 25.000$

California proposes decriminalizing welfare fraud

California lawmakers are considering a proposal that would decriminalize certain types of welfare fraud under $25,000.
"The proposal to decriminalize small-scale welfare fraud in California highlights a broader debate about how the justice system should handle low-level financial offenses, particularly those involving vulnerable populations. Supporters argue that many alleged fraud cases stem from administrative mistakes rather than deliberate wrongdoing, and that criminalizing errors as minor as $25 disproportionately harms low-income individuals."
"The legislation comes at a politically sensitive time, as Democrats nationally face criticism from Republicans and some centrist voters for being perceived as softer on crime. Critics argue that measures like this could reinforce those perceptions and become potent talking points in future elections. However, the proposal comes at a time where the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established by President Donald Trump and led by Elon Musk, has been set up to investigate possible fraud taking place in government agencies and having welfare agencies take the administration into their own hands is in many ways what DOGE was set up to do."

nice to see the Dems are already looking for alternative options of funding after the DOGE cuts.
 
My state has been run by a bunch of incompetent idiots since Pete Wilson.
 
A “civil violation” means the offense is not treated as a criminal act. Instead of jail time or a criminal record, the person typically faces financial penalties or administrative consequences. Here's how that plays out:

Enforcement of Civil Violations:

Handled by administrative agencies (like the Department of Social Services), not criminal courts.

There’s no arrest or prosecution by a district attorney.

Individuals may receive notices, be summoned to hearings, or have to repay overpayments.


Penalties for Civil Violations:

Fines or monetary penalties.

Repayment of fraudulently received benefits (restitution).

Possible disqualification from receiving future welfare benefits for a certain time.

No jail time or criminal conviction—meaning no record that would show up in background checks.

Its not nothing, but if you can prove fraud I don't see how you don't charge the crime. This doesn't seem to be a good solution for whatever problem they're trying to solve here.
 
I don’t support this because of the high amount. I’m sure a certain amount happens by accident but 25k doesn’t.

However, I also don’t want to hear Republicans cry about. Right now the republican government is crashing our market while doing insider trading. Our president has run multiple pump and dump scams now as the fucking potus. Sorry but you can’t get mad about petty crimes while you support the biggest financial crooks in the country staying in power
 
Blayt7hh said:
I don’t support this because of the high amount. I’m sure a certain amount happens by accident but 25k doesn’t.

However, I also don’t want to hear Republicans cry about. Right now the republican government is crashing our market while doing insider trading. Our president has run multiple pump and dump scams now as the fucking potus. Sorry but you can’t get mad about petty crimes while you support the biggest financial crooks in the country staying in power
Click to expand...
Didn't take long till the first whataboutism show up to excuse the dems
 
