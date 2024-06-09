SSgt Dickweed
Apr 30, 2015
12,878
11,315
California Covid Vaccine Mandate Suit Revived by Ninth Circuit
Los Angeles United School District officials must face a lawsuit from workers alleging the district vaccine mandate violated employees’ constitutional due process rights, a divided Ninth Circuit said Friday.
- Challenge to school district policy wrongly nixed, court says
- Lower court misapplied 1905 smallpox case, Ninth Circuit says
Los Angeles United School District officials must face a lawsuit from workers alleging the district vaccine mandate violated employees’ constitutional due process rights, a divided Ninth Circuit said Friday.
The district court wrongly dismissed the suit by applying a 1905 US Supreme Court case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upholding a smallpox vaccine mandate, Judge Ryan Nelson said, vacating the lower court’s dismissal.
The employees sufficiently alleged that the smallpox vaccine isn’t comparable to the Covid vaccine because the latter only reduces symptoms—so the court shouldn’t have dismissed the case under Jacobson, Nelson said, remanding the case back ...