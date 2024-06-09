  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law California Covid Vaccine Mandate Suit Revived by Ninth Circuit

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,878
Reaction score
11,315
news.bloomberglaw.com

California Covid Vaccine Mandate Suit Revived by Ninth Circuit

Los Angeles United School District officials must face a lawsuit from workers alleging the district vaccine mandate violated employees’ constitutional due process rights, a divided Ninth Circuit said Friday.
news.bloomberglaw.com news.bloomberglaw.com


  • Challenge to school district policy wrongly nixed, court says
  • Lower court misapplied 1905 smallpox case, Ninth Circuit says


Los Angeles United School District officials must face a lawsuit from workers alleging the district vaccine mandate violated employees’ constitutional due process rights, a divided Ninth Circuit said Friday.

The district court wrongly dismissed the suit by applying a 1905 US Supreme Court case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upholding a smallpox vaccine mandate, Judge Ryan Nelson said, vacating the lower court’s dismissal.

The employees sufficiently alleged that the smallpox vaccine isn’t comparable to the Covid vaccine because the latter only reduces symptoms—so the court shouldn’t have dismissed the case under Jacobson, Nelson said, remanding the case back ...
 
2nd source:

karenkingston.substack.com

CORRECTED: 9th Circuit Court Concurred COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are NOT Legally Vaccines

"The right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions and the case merits are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right."
karenkingston.substack.com karenkingston.substack.com

CORRECTED: 9th Circuit Court Concurred COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are NOT Legally Vaccines

"The right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions and the case merits are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right."


Corrected June 8, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just concurred that mandating COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ violates the individual human rights of teachers and other staff of the Los Angeles School Unified District’s (LAUSD), remanding a lower court’s dismissal of their case against the LA County School District’s vaccine mandate for employees.
 
I remember the pre covid days and I was an administrator with a medium size hospital. Employees had the choice to get the flu shot or not. If you chose not to get it you had to wear a mask whenever you were around patients or in a patient care area.

If workers don't want to get the shot they can wear a mask when they are working how about?
 
HomeCheese said:
I remember the pre covid days and I was an administrator with a medium size hospital. Employees had the choice to get the flu shot or not. If you chose not to get it you had to wear a mask whenever you were around patients or in a patient care area.

If workers don't want to get the shot they can wear a mask when they are working how about?
Click to expand...
In canada . Our hospitals were short staffed and more then willing to fire nurses who wanted to work but wouldn't get the shot.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
2nd source:

karenkingston.substack.com

CORRECTED: 9th Circuit Court Concurred COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are NOT Legally Vaccines

"The right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions and the case merits are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right."
karenkingston.substack.com karenkingston.substack.com

CORRECTED: 9th Circuit Court Concurred COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are NOT Legally Vaccines

"The right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions and the case merits are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right."


Corrected June 8, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just concurred that mandating COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ violates the individual human rights of teachers and other staff of the Los Angeles School Unified District’s (LAUSD), remanding a lower court’s dismissal of their case against the LA County School District’s vaccine mandate for employees.
Click to expand...

Nice, it’s all coming apart

A little late though for so many forced to be a guinea pig or lose their job
 
"Get the vaccine!! Whats wrong with you...are you nuts, why are you not getting vaxxed!? You cant come over, you are not vaccinated, people dont feel comfortable. Its people like you who make it harder for the rest of us."


Oh, how the tables have turned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Law California law banning most firearms in public is taking effect as the legal fight over it continues
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
oldshadow
oldshadow
650lb Sumo
Law 61 year old Texas grandfather wrongly IDed for robbery by AI, gaoled for about a fortnight and gang raped, leaving permanent injuries.
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
4K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,063
Messages
55,670,333
Members
174,889
Latest member
FutureUFCEnjoyer

Share this page

Back
Top