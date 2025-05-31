llperez22
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) changed rules this week for sports where there is a trans competitor. If a trans athlete qualifies for an event, then an additional non trans competitor will be allowed to compete in said event. Additionally, if a trans competitor finishes top 3, an additional medal will be given out awarding the 4th place finisher.
This ruling was made on the eve of the state championship track and field events taking place this week featuring AB Hernandez, a 16 year old trans female who was born a boy. Hernandez competed in the triple jump, high jump and long jump on Friday in qualifying rounds finishing first place in all 3 events.
"CLOVIS, Calif. —
California’s high school track-and-field state finals will award one extra medal Saturday in events where a transgender athlete places in the top three, a rule change that may be the first of its kind nationally by a high school sports governing body.
The new California Interscholastic Federation policy was written in response to the success of high school junior AB Hernandez, a trans student who competes in the girls high jump, long jump and triple jump. She led in all three events after preliminaries Friday. The CIF said earlier this week it would let an additional student compete and medal in the events where Hernandez qualified."
