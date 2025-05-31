Social California changes rules for high school athletics with trans competitors

llperez22

llperez22

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 13, 2008
Messages
12,310
Reaction score
4,085
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) changed rules this week for sports where there is a trans competitor. If a trans athlete qualifies for an event, then an additional non trans competitor will be allowed to compete in said event. Additionally, if a trans competitor finishes top 3, an additional medal will be given out awarding the 4th place finisher.

This ruling was made on the eve of the state championship track and field events taking place this week featuring AB Hernandez, a 16 year old trans female who was born a boy. Hernandez competed in the triple jump, high jump and long jump on Friday in qualifying rounds finishing first place in all 3 events.

"CLOVIS, Calif. —
California’s high school track-and-field state finals will award one extra medal Saturday in events where a transgender athlete places in the top three, a rule change that may be the first of its kind nationally by a high school sports governing body.

The new California Interscholastic Federation policy was written in response to the success of high school junior AB Hernandez, a trans student who competes in the girls high jump, long jump and triple jump. She led in all three events after preliminaries Friday. The CIF said earlier this week it would let an additional student compete and medal in the events where Hernandez qualified."

 
Just create a trans category already so all trannies can compete against each other.
But they dont want it, and it's not because it's called "trans" category, rather than "women" category. They dont want it because they wouldnt have advantages competing against other trannies.
 
In non-contact sports I am fine with this, although I would adjust the medals. The trans gets his own medal, but the 1st place bio female is 1st place. I am not recognizing a trans as a champion against women. In track events and swimming, it isn't bad to have a rabbit that pushes the real females. Just don't act like he really won. In contact sports, GTFOH, no place.
 
I Am Legion said:
In non-contact sports I am fine with this, although I would adjust the medals. The trans gets his own medal, but the 1st place bio female is 1st place. I am not recognizing a trans as a champion against women. In track events and swimming, it isn't bad to have a rabbit that pushes the real females. Just don't act like he really won. In contact sports, GTFOH, no place.
Click to expand...
Damn, brother, these are good ideas.
 
tastaylvr said:
You think competitions consisting of only males is fair?
Click to expand...
I know your angle here but being able to go through puberty as a male would be a huge advantage. Honestly, this isn't an issue that burns very hotly for me. I am almost indifferent, so I'm not interested in a deep discussion. I just threw out where I stand on the subject.
 
They know they're on the wrong side of the issue but can't admit it so they address it in only a bizarre way California would come up with... The trans generation can't grow up soon enough.
 
Bagatur said:
Just create a trans category already so all trannies can compete against each other.
But they dont want it, and it's not because it's called "trans" category, rather than "women" category. They dont want it because they wouldnt have advantages competing against other trannies.
Click to expand...

Or let them compete with girls, but keep the medals separate

Give them a participation Trophy. That’s bascailly what they’re doing anyway but beating up on girls



This dude is 6’+… lol
 
llperez22 said:
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) changed rules this week for sports where there is a trans competitor. If a trans athlete qualifies for an event, then an additional non trans competitor will be allowed to compete in said event. Additionally, if a trans competitor finishes top 3, an additional medal will be given out awarding the 4th place finisher.

This ruling was made on the eve of the state championship track and field events taking place this week featuring AB Hernandez, a 16 year old trans female who was born a boy. Hernandez competed in the triple jump, high jump and long jump on Friday in qualifying rounds finishing first place in all 3 events.

"CLOVIS, Calif. —
California’s high school track-and-field state finals will award one extra medal Saturday in events where a transgender athlete places in the top three, a rule change that may be the first of its kind nationally by a high school sports governing body.

The new California Interscholastic Federation policy was written in response to the success of high school junior AB Hernandez, a trans student who competes in the girls high jump, long jump and triple jump. She led in all three events after preliminaries Friday. The CIF said earlier this week it would let an additional student compete and medal in the events where Hernandez qualified."

Click to expand...
Sounds like liberals just hate women.
 
Stoic1 said:
Further evidence to suggest that our nation is slightly inclined from West to East. Over time gravity causes all the loose nuts and bolts roll westward and end up in California.
Click to expand...
Where are you from?... never mind nobody gives a shit

But you are correct that ca is the gravity well where all the dust orbits
 
Only weak asses would want to compete with girls and should never be able to “win” because it simply isn’t fair. Can’t wait for the male to female wrestler dominates the entire country
 
Dudes rock.

The scourge of feminism that has plagued the world for the past ~80 years is now being toppled by.. men saying they are women.

<lol>
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
If even people like this think it's too looney and a shit idea you shoyld know you've gone too far
Click to expand...
People like this? You may also be pleased to know I have several guns in the house and know how to use them. I've got my eye on a Benelli M4 and hope to snag one on the used market. I also hunt and fish.

I'm assuming you meant "like this" as in someone that isn't a reactionary asshole that has a live and let live credo.

<brucenod>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Opinion NY Times: How the War Over Trans Athletes Tore a Volleyball Team Apart
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
3K
MMA IAN
MMA IAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,217
Messages
57,385,885
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top