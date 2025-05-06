caleb plant's trainer, coach breadman has interesting breakdown on inoue.

This is going to sound weird but keep in-mind this is Vegas, but yesterday I ran into Inoue at Walmart. Lol He was walking towards where I was and I just acknowledged with a nod and said his name. I didnt big him for a picture or anything as he was there with his kids and I also dont know how much English he actually understands, and all I can do in Japanese is ask got a taxi, bathroom, hotel, etc. Lol

Anyway point is he was really short. Broadly built for a guy his size, but short AF. I dont think he can carry much weight without it effecting his speed and coordination. Kind of like Joan Guzman. He used to put on muscle between fights as he was just a stocky guy for as short as he was.
 
in the post fight intvw, inoue said 126 is his max.
but as long as he can make 122, he'll stay there.
you gotta imagine he got 5-6 more fights left.

he's pretty straight fwd with what he says.
MJ at 122 in sept, nick ball at 126 end of this yr, and junto at 122 in 2026.

If anyone didn't notice, espinoza wasn't on the card just because he's a good fighter.
he's the other realistic opponent for 2026.

anyways, plenty of interesting fights left at 122-26.
 
Inoue is proof that all that shit people talk about growing up poor, rough background all that is way overplayed. He's not from some developing war torn country or some gang infested hood. I don't know what exactly his background was like but I imagine he comes from a middle class or working class home in Japan
 
baconCrunch said:
I dont know if I like the idea of him moving up and then back down again.
 
GolovKing said:
More like proof thats theres always exceptions to a rule
 
GolovKing said:
If you dont know what hos background is, why are you speaking on it?
 
Sinister said:
If you dont know what hos background is, why are you speaking on it?
Because I can make a reasonable assumption based off of his family, the economic situation in Japan and the fighting/athlete culture that exists in Japan, which is different than the way it is in other countries like the US for example
 
