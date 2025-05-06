caleb plant's trainer, coach breadman has interesting breakdown on inoue.

This is going to sound weird but keep in-mind this is Vegas, but yesterday I ran into Inoue at Walmart. Lol He was walking towards where I was and I just acknowledged with a nod and said his name. I didnt big him for a picture or anything as he was there with his kids and I also dont know how much English he actually understands, and all I can do in Japanese is ask got a taxi, bathroom, hotel, etc. Lol



Anyway point is he was really short. Broadly built for a guy his size, but short AF. I dont think he can carry much weight without it effecting his speed and coordination. Kind of like Joan Guzman. He used to put on muscle between fights as he was just a stocky guy for as short as he was.