caleb plant's trainer, coach breadman has interesting breakdown on inoue.

I dont know if I like the idea of him moving up and then back down again.in the post fight intvw, inoue said 126 is his max.
but as long as he can make 122, he'll stay there.
you gotta imagine he got 5-6 more fights left.
he's pretty straight fwd with what he says.
MJ at 122 in sept, nick ball at 126 end of this yr, and junto at 122 in 2026.
If anyone didn't notice, espinoza wasn't on the card just because he's a good fighter.
he's the other realistic opponent for 2026.
anyways, plenty of interesting fights left at 122-26.
Inoue is proof that all that shit people talk about growing up poor, rough background all that is way overplayed. He's not from some developing war torn country or some gang infested hood. I don't know what exactly his background was like but I imagine he comes from a middle class or working class home in Japan
I dont know if I like the idea of him moving up and then back down again.
Because I can make a reasonable assumption based off of his family, the economic situation in Japan and the fighting/athlete culture that exists in Japan, which is different than the way it is in other countries like the US for exampleIf you dont know what hos background is, why are you speaking on it?