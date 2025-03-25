News Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz May 31st PBC Amazon Prime

I wont hold my breath until Jermall is actually in the ring. The guy has really been sporadic with his in ring appearances the past few years.

Always rooting for Plant though.
 
More tune ups? What was mcumpy? Plant should be fighting a top guy, not having a tune up fight a washed up charlo who is not even a MW.
 
Roids said:
More tune ups? What was mcumpy? Plant should be fighting a top guy, not having a tune up fight a washed up charlo who is not even a MW.

to be fair Jermall hasnt fought much in a long time so we dont know if he's washed up or not.
but he's been really inactive for the past 5 years.
and also Charlo has been a MW for over a decade. he's moving up to Super MW to fight Plant if they both win. i think theyre trying to play off that confrontation that happened between them a few years ago where Plant smacked him in the face backstage somewhere.
 
