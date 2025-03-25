Caleb Plant has set a masterful example of how to respond to defeats in the ring, keeping himself relevant between fights by engaging in compelling physical and verbal action with future opponents and remaining a main-event fighter.
to be fair Jermall hasnt fought much in a long time so we dont know if he's washed up or not.
but he's been really inactive for the past 5 years.
and also Charlo has been a MW for over a decade. he's moving up to Super MW to fight Plant if they both win. i think theyre trying to play off that confrontation that happened between them a few years ago where Plant smacked him in the face backstage somewhere.