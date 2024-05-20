Cake or Pie?

666
T-800
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,647
- Reaction score
- 2,715
Wowiee! I was thinking and thought of how good pie is! Blueberry Pie, Apple Pie, Cream Pies. All Pies pretty much!
I also love cakes so much though! Strawberry shortcake and Icecream cakes are sooo good also!
I think if I had to live with one it would have to be Pies!
What would you choose and what is your favorite type of pie or cake?!
Thanks!
I also love cakes so much though! Strawberry shortcake and Icecream cakes are sooo good also!
I think if I had to live with one it would have to be Pies!
What would you choose and what is your favorite type of pie or cake?!
Thanks!