Cake or Pie?

Wowiee! I was thinking and thought of how good pie is! Blueberry Pie, Apple Pie, Cream Pies. All Pies pretty much!

I also love cakes so much though! Strawberry shortcake and Icecream cakes are sooo good also!

I think if I had to live with one it would have to be Pies!

What would you choose and what is your favorite type of pie or cake?!

