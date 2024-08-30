Caio Borralho who’s a frequent sparring partner of Khamzats thinks he’ll walk through Whittaker, it’s insane how highly his sparring partners talk about him. Is he just a sparring legend that’s gonna be exposed in the octagon?
Khamzat's training partner backs him to win... you don't say
Well... Caio sparred with Sean a few times and predicted his fight with Izzy pretty spot on before it happened:
I'm honestly very 50/50 on Whittaker/Khamzat at the moment, maybe slightly leaning Khamzat if it happens(could change however)