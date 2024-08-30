Media Caio Borralho says Khamzat will dominate Whittaker

Caio Borralho who’s a frequent sparring partner of Khamzats thinks he’ll walk through Whittaker, it’s insane how highly his sparring partners talk about him. Is he just a sparring legend that’s gonna be exposed in the octagon?
 
Well... Caio sparred with Sean a few times and predicted his fight with Izzy pretty spot on before it happened:

I'm honestly very 50/50 on Whittaker/Khamzat at the moment, maybe slightly leaning Khamzat if it happens(could change however)
 
I think this may go very well like the Ikram fight but after a round of Khamzat pressure. I think at some point Whitaker will establish a rhythm of stopping the TD and get this striking going while Khazmat slows down
 
Sounds like he doesn't know much of anything then

Anytime a fighter starts getting a little bit of buzz and clout it's like they can't wait to start saying stupid shit in their next interviews
 
Khamzat will absolutely dominate Whitaker for 1.5 rounds. Not sure why so many Whitaker fans think otherwise. Its the rest of the fight thats the question mark tbh. If Khamzat doesn't get the stoppage early Rob can comeback and win.
 
Pro fighters are no better at picking fights than a lot of us are.

And until they start Tapology accounts under their real names. I don’t give a shit what any of them say.

Picking one fight is not hard. But make your picks on usual UFC cards of 10-14 fights. Then let’s see how you do.
 
Well... Caio sparred with Sean a few times and predicted his fight with Izzy pretty spot on before it happened:

I'm honestly very 50/50 on Whittaker/Khamzat at the moment, maybe slightly leaning Khamzat if it happens(could change however)
He spars with people that kick his ass so he thinks they'll kick everyone else's ass too.
I think Whittaker's distance management will completely baffle Khamzat. And even if he lands early takedowns, he better find a submission. Otherwise, it'll be a very long fight for him.
 
I honestly doubt the fight even happens, but assuming it does then Whittaker will be the first real MW he has ever faced and we all know Rob is no joke, he is a problem on the feet and one of the best anti wrestlers in the game along with being a respected BJJ black belt.

Khamzat could definitely win in the first round or two but if Rob survives then Whittaker will fucking demolish him imo.
 
