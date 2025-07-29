  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Caio Borralho Says He’s Backup for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

0eb2e4_f90d2c69cbe640ff9af4025c2b3f30e0~mv2.png

Caio Borralho claims that he is the official backup fighter for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight.

Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) will look to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Borralho recently announced that he is the backup fighter for the title bout between Du Plessis and Chimaev. The Brazilian will step in as a replacement if either Du Plessis or Chimaev is forced to pull out of the fight.




Borralho further explained why he believes he was given the opportunity over Nassourdine Imavov. Borralho claims he wanted to fight Imavov during International Fight Week in June, but the Frenchman turned down the offer. “The Natural” believes the UFC couldn’t trust Imavov enough to be the backup since he rejected a matchup. Borralho and Imavov are scheduled to fight at UFC Paris on Sept. 6 at the Accor Arena in France. If Borralho’s backup duties aren’t needed at UFC 319, he is looking to take Imavov’s No. 1 contender status at UFC Paris.

Borralho: UFC Couldn’t Trust Imavov​


“I told you Imavov is not the guy that makes the rules in his f—-ing room,” Borralho told Real MMA Today. “Now I’m the backup for the fight between Dricus and Chimaev. Because they know I’m the guy that they can call and I can save the f—-ing show. I can go there, being ready, with the will of getting this f—ing belt if this opportunity comes to me.

“… They already tried to book me and Imavov on International Fight Week, and I said yes right away and he said no. So how are they gonna trust this motherf—-er to be a backup?... If this f—-ing fight doesn’t happen, I’m going three weeks after to Paris and I’m gonna f—ing kill this guy and put my name on the No. 1 contender.”

Borralho is p undefeated since 2015 with seven UFC wins to his name. Meanwhile, Imavov is riding a four-fight winning streak, leaving behind the likes of Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier in his wake.



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Caio said a lot of stuff in the last time, as much as I remembah.

PS: Everytime I read Caio Boralho my brain changes it to Callo Borallo and I hear a quite voice with an argentinian accent whisper "Casho Borasho" in my ear.
 
Last edited:
So much cock this guy. But I still like him and him vs either of the top guys is a matchup I’d like to see.
 
World eater said:
So much cock this guy. But I still like him and him vs either of the top guys is a matchup I’d like to see.
Click to expand...
Nothing says "FREE SPIRIT" like getting a neck tat just like the millions of other people who have one :rolleyes:

But now I know that Khamzat's pulling out fo sho.
 
which mean another weight cut not even a month before his fight with Imavov, maybe not the best idea
 
Latest posts

