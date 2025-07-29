Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) will look to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Borralho recently announced that he is the backup fighter for the title bout between Du Plessis and Chimaev. The Brazilian will step in as a replacement if either Du Plessis or Chimaev is forced to pull out of the fight.
Borralho further explained why he believes he was given the opportunity over Nassourdine Imavov. Borralho claims he wanted to fight Imavov during International Fight Week in June, but the Frenchman turned down the offer. “The Natural” believes the UFC couldn’t trust Imavov enough to be the backup since he rejected a matchup. Borralho and Imavov are scheduled to fight at UFC Paris on Sept. 6 at the Accor Arena in France. If Borralho’s backup duties aren’t needed at UFC 319, he is looking to take Imavov’s No. 1 contender status at UFC Paris.
Borralho: UFC Couldn’t Trust Imavov
“I told you Imavov is not the guy that makes the rules in his f—-ing room,” Borralho told Real MMA Today. “Now I’m the backup for the fight between Dricus and Chimaev. Because they know I’m the guy that they can call and I can save the f—-ing show. I can go there, being ready, with the will of getting this f—ing belt if this opportunity comes to me.
“… They already tried to book me and Imavov on International Fight Week, and I said yes right away and he said no. So how are they gonna trust this motherf—-er to be a backup?... If this f—-ing fight doesn’t happen, I’m going three weeks after to Paris and I’m gonna f—ing kill this guy and put my name on the No. 1 contender.”
Borralho is p undefeated since 2015 with seven UFC wins to his name. Meanwhile, Imavov is riding a four-fight winning streak, leaving behind the likes of Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier in his wake.
