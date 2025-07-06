On paper, they both have attributes that could present problems for each other.



They are both very, very good fighters.



One thing that I don't see mentioned here on sherdog is how Dricus will adapt his striking to not make himself too open for takedowns.



It's one thing to blitz, throw high kicks, leaping forwards with shots, etc, against someone who doesn't present a takedown threat, like Strickland or Adesanya.



It's another thing to do it against the best wrestler/grappler in the division, who typically keeps his opponents down once they get there. The speed of Khamzat's takedowns are also freakishly fast for 185.



As great as his endurance is, we have also not seen it tested over multiple rounds of grueling wrestling exchanges, and he looked very tired vs Izzy after getting a takedown attempt stuffed. Of course, he then recovered quickly.



What worries me about Dricus as a fan of Khamzat is his mental toughness and finishing ability, not that he will beat him by decision.



Khamzat has proven that he can take down his opponents even after getting rocked on the feet, or while "gassed" with an injured hand.



As long as Khamzat can get takedowns, he can win rounds, even if they are competitive.



Regarding their relative grappling strength, Khamzat has considerably better top control than Dricus, and seems to be more technical.



I think it will be very draining to try to power himself out of bad positions against someone as technical as Khamzat.



I hope both of them come in to this fight at 100%, let the best man win.



Very possible that we will see them fight each other again in the future, given that they are both young for the top of the division.