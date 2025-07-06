Before anyone gets too excited, a disclaimer that Caio has a documented history of always predicting against Dricus. The credibility factor is simply not there. He admittedly always bets against Dricus every single time. Eats his words, but then comes back to insult Dricus more. Last year in 2024 he said 'how amazing Dricus is so bad, but continues to win'. This was before the first Strickland fight. Dricus since then has won 3 more fights, but he continues to claim Dricus will lose his next fight.
Also, Caio was the guy who started the rumor that Dricus pulled out of the Khamzat fight due to injury. Trying to insert himself into title contention against Khamzat. He still claims it was true, but there was zero substantiated evidence to corroborate other than Caio's claims.
Khamzat Chimaev tipped to destroy Dricus du Plessis 'as fast as the Whittaker fight' by top UFC middleweight
Could Khamzat Chimaev repeat his domination from last time out against Dricus du Plessis?
