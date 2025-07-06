Media Caio Borralho predicts Khamzat destroys Dricus as easily as he did Whittaker

Before anyone gets too excited, a disclaimer that Caio has a documented history of always predicting against Dricus. The credibility factor is simply not there. He admittedly always bets against Dricus every single time. Eats his words, but then comes back to insult Dricus more. Last year in 2024 he said 'how amazing Dricus is so bad, but continues to win'. This was before the first Strickland fight. Dricus since then has won 3 more fights, but he continues to claim Dricus will lose his next fight.

Also, Caio was the guy who started the rumor that Dricus pulled out of the Khamzat fight due to injury. Trying to insert himself into title contention against Khamzat. He still claims it was true, but there was zero substantiated evidence to corroborate other than Caio's claims.

Khamzat Chimaev tipped to destroy Dricus du Plessis 'as fast as the Whittaker fight' by top UFC middleweight

He was also one of very few fighters who predicted Khamzat to make it look easy vs Whittaker.

Soon we will finally find out what will happen, can't wait.
 
Definitely don't agree with him, but as you mention he seems to be very bias against him. It's possible, but I feel like Dricus physically is going to push Khamzat to have to work much harder than he did against either Usman, or Whitakker to get and maintain positions. Dricus is a tank of a man for 185, a savy grappler, and has great endurance and grit. It's going to take more than a face crank to get him out of there, he dosen't got faulty teeth like Rob does. I see Khamzat likely taking the first round, possibly even the second with Dricus spending a lot of time defending. But I just don't see Khamzat being able to maintain it. And by minutes 7-9 of the fight Dricus will have taken over the momentum of the fight. I'd be surprised if Khamzat makes it to round 5. And if he does, i think he'll be sucking wind very badly. But hey, i've been horribly wrong before. So who knows
 
188912345 said:
He was also one of very few fighters who predicted Khamzat to make it look easy vs Whittaker.

Soon we will finally find out what will happen, can't wait.
I predicted that as well. Anyone could see that to be perfectly honest. I knew Khamzat was going to bulldoze Whittaker. He was coming off a great KO win over Ikram, but I was not sold on the whole Ikram win. I knew Whittaker was just too small and simply does not have the strength and wrestling/grappling skills/groundgame to counter the skills combined with the size/strength of Khamzat.

However, the fact that Caio has a pattern of ALWAYS betting against Dricus and whilst being proven wrong every single time, him continues to bash his skills, is truly some serious vendetta rooted in hate.
 
On paper, they both have attributes that could present problems for each other.

They are both very, very good fighters.

One thing that I don't see mentioned here on sherdog is how Dricus will adapt his striking to not make himself too open for takedowns.

It's one thing to blitz, throw high kicks, leaping forwards with shots, etc, against someone who doesn't present a takedown threat, like Strickland or Adesanya.

It's another thing to do it against the best wrestler/grappler in the division, who typically keeps his opponents down once they get there. The speed of Khamzat's takedowns are also freakishly fast for 185.

As great as his endurance is, we have also not seen it tested over multiple rounds of grueling wrestling exchanges, and he looked very tired vs Izzy after getting a takedown attempt stuffed. Of course, he then recovered quickly.

What worries me about Dricus as a fan of Khamzat is his mental toughness and finishing ability, not that he will beat him by decision.

Khamzat has proven that he can take down his opponents even after getting rocked on the feet, or while "gassed" with an injured hand.

As long as Khamzat can get takedowns, he can win rounds, even if they are competitive.

Regarding their relative grappling strength, Khamzat has considerably better top control than Dricus, and seems to be more technical.

I think it will be very draining to try to power himself out of bad positions against someone as technical as Khamzat.

I hope both of them come in to this fight at 100%, let the best man win.

Very possible that we will see them fight each other again in the future, given that they are both young for the top of the division.
 
