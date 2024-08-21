Caio Borralho gonna take the Fighting Nerds to 13:0 this weekend

This Gym has been nothing but amazing thus far in the UFC, a combined record of 12:0 for these guys so far. If Caio gives a dominant showing against Cannonier I can see him taking it all the way to the belt. The other guys Ruffy,Silva and Prates have the potential to become Contenders, imagine all Champions from feather up to Middleweight being from the same team. War Borralho and War Fightingnerds.



Highlight Courtesy of Thebeautyofviolencemma on Instagram:



